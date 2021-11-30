Since January of 2019, many have been trying to figure out what exactly is going on with Jussie Smollett. Following initial reports that the actor had been attacked outside of a Chicago Subway while filming the Fox series Empire, fans have questioned everything from whether he was actually attacked to just how much trust we should put in the Chicago Police Department’s statements. The tale included former Empire extras, a racist and homophobic letter being sent to the Empire set, and Jussie declaring himself the “gay Tupac.”

On the morning of Feb. 21, 2019, the case took a major turn, with Smollett turning himself in to Chicago police after being considered the orchestrator of what they’re now calling a hoax. What follows is a roller coaster of charges being brought up and dropped only to have Smollett indicted once again, all part of what his attorney calls a “tremendous rush to judgment” that ended up with Smollett losing his Empire gig and damaging his reputation.

With the trial finally taking place in Chicago after numerous delays, here is the timeline of Jussie Smollett’s case.