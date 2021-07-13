Don Cheadle was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series at the Emmys for his very brief appearance in the Disney+ series, Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Cheadle appeared in the series for less than two minutes.

The 11-time Emmy nominated actor took to Twitter to react to his nomination and was seemingly as surprised as everyone else.

“Thanks, well wishers. sorry, haters. agreed, 🤷🏿‍♂️ers,” Cheadle tweeted. “i don’t really get it either. buuuuuuuuuut on we go.”

Cheadle reprised his role as Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes in the series and appeared in the opening episode. His appearance helped tie in Falcon and the Winter Soldier into the main MCU timeline.

Twitter reacted to Cheadle’s nomination as well with some questioning why he was nominated and not Carl Lumbly who delivered a riveting performance as former-super soldier Isaiah Bradley.

Despite 11 Emmy nominations over his storied career, Cheadle has yet to take home the award.