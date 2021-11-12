A high school fundraiser at the Washington, D.C. alma mater of Dave Chappelle has reportedly been called off over widely criticized comments the comedian made in his latest Netflix special The Closer.

Per a Politico report, the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Georgetown—from which Chappelle graduated—initially planned for a fundraiser on Nov. 23 that would see money raised going toward a new theater. That theater would carry the comedian’s name.

However, as two students have since told the outlet’s Playbook guide, a debate was prompted with faculty in the wake of the Netflix special. Many students, per the report, were “uncomfortable” with the idea of being made to show support for Chappelle. Some students also discussed the potential for a walkout. Ultimately, the school chose to cancel the fundraising event.