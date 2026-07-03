Comedians

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PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 14: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Comedian Learnmore Jonasi performs at The Ice House Comedy Club on August 14, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
Pop Culture

"Circle of Life" Lawsuit Against Comedian Learnmore Jonasi Tossed Out

South African singer and composer Lebo M. Morake had filed a $27 million lawsuit against the comedian for defamation.

Jaelani Turner-Williams7 days ago
Tiffany Haddish Reveals Why She Chose to Become a Comedian 'So I Wouldn't Get Beat'
Pop Culture

Tiffany Haddish on How Comedy Saved Her From Beatings and Bullies

On the ‘Words with Scoop’ podcast, Haddish opens up about using jokes to dodge beatings, fight off bullies and why she says she doesn’t just do comedy — she is comedy.

Bernadette Giacomazzo10 days ago
Druski in costume with a beard and cowboy hat takes a selfie in a mirror, wearing a sleeveless plaid shirt and jeans, in a room with a couch.
Pop Culture

Druski Again Revives NASCAR-Loving 'Proud to Be American' Character to Mark Fourth of July

Naturally, Druski had the character sing a little Luke Combs in the mirror.

Trace William Cowen12 days ago
Split image. On the left, Druski wears a maroon suit. Chris Rock on the right wears a tan jacket over a dark shirt.
Pop Culture

Chris Rock Calls Druski the ‘Best Host Ever’ After BET Awards in Text Message

Rock previously hosted the award ceremony in 2014.

Alex Ocho19 days ago
Druski in a maroon suit smiling, and Ray J in white attire with a serious expression.
Pop Culture

Druski Jokingly Calls Out Ray J at BET Awards: 'I Thought You Was Gon' Be Dead'

Earlier this year, Ray J told fans he "almost died" after he was hospitalized for pneumonia and heart pain.

Joe Price19 days ago
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Druski makes a triangle shape with his hands against a red background, parodying Jay-Z.
Pop Culture

Watch Druski Give His Best Jay-Z Impression at 2026 BET Awards

Druski took inspiration from HOV's much-discussed Roots Picnic freestyle for the impression.

Trace William Cowen19 days ago
Carlos Mencia Arrested in Los Angeles for Tax Fraud
Pop Culture

Carlos Mencia Arrested in L.A. Over Alleged $8.7M in Unreported Income

Prosecutors say the former ‘Mind of Mencia’ star ignored dozens of tax notices and failed to report $8.7 million in income. Here’s what led to his felony charges.

Bernadette Giacomazzo29 days ago
Nate Bargatze Under Fire for Attending UFC Freedom 250 Events
Pop Culture

Nate Bargatze Faces Backlash After White House UFC Appearance

The comedian was spotted at the White House fight card, where a source says he was there for the UFC, not the politics.

Bernadette Giacomazzo32 days ago
HaHa Davis attends the Special Red Carpet Screening for New Line Cinema's "House Party."
Pop Culture

HaHa Davis on Why He Won’t Swing With His Girlfriend Again: ‘You Can’t Get That Image Out Your Head’

HaHa Davis speaks candidly with Shannon Sharpe on 'Club Shay Shay' about the first and only time he tried swinging with his girlfriend.

Jose Martinez37 days ago
Druski skit
Pop Culture

Druski Roasts Oldheads Who Think They're YNs in New Skit

The comedian has returned with a new skit.

tara mahadevan43 days ago
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(L-R) Marlon Wayans and Aries Spears.
Pop Culture

Marlon Wayans Hits Back at Aries Spears Over Money Comments: 'Why Is My Name in Your Mouth?'

The 'Scary Movie' actor said that while he doesn't have personal hatred toward Spears, he wants him to stop discussing his earnings and worth in public interviews.

Mark Elibert45 days ago
Ronny Chieng in a suit making a peace sign on a red carpet.
Pop Culture

Ronny Chieng's 'F*ck AI' Speech Met With Cheers From Harvard Graduates

"AI is just going to end up making mediocre people dumber," the 'Daily Show' star cautioned.

Trace William Cowen50 days ago
Chelsea Handler, Shane Gillis, and Kevin Hart are seated together, laughing at an event.
Pop Culture

Chelsea Handler Blasts Shane Gillis, Tony Hinchcliffe for 'Racist' Jokes During Kevin Hart Roast

"Lynching Black people is not a joke, it's worse than rape," she said.

Joe Price58 days ago
Chris Rock at the "Funny AF With Kevin Hart" semi-final held at The United Theater on May 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Chris Rock Recalls Clashing With 2Pac Over a Woman, Almost Fighting

The entertainers almost came to blows over a joke that Rock made during the 1996 MTV VMAs.

Jaelani Turner-Williams65 days ago
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Split image of Stephen Jackson and George Floyd mural.
Sports

Stephen Jackson Responds to Joke About Friend George Floyd at Kevin Hart Roast

Tony Hinchcliffe also made a joke about Floyd during 'The Roast of Tom Brady' in 2024.

Jose Martinez66 days ago

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