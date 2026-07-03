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The Combs twins in matching pink outfits pose in a pink-themed room with metallic decor.
Music

Diddy's Twin Daughters Praise Him as 'Amazing Dad,' Argue 'His Press Is His Own'

"It's separate," 19-year-old twins Jessie and D'Lila Combs argue.

Trace William Cowen1 day ago
'The Vampire Diaries' Star Ian Somerhalder Under Fire for Selling 'Cancer Cure' Pills
Pop Culture

'The Vampire Diaries' Star Ian Somerhalder Slammed Over Deleted Tumor-Shrinking Supplement Posts

Fans accused Ian Somerhalder of giving false hope after he reposted customer stories about shrinking tumors alongside a link to his supplement company.

Bernadette Giacomazzo15 days ago
'90 Day Fiancé' Star Shekinah Garner Says She's Leaving the Franchise Following Anti-Immigrant Remark
Pop Culture

Shekinah Garner Says She’s Done With ‘90 Day Fiancé’ After Anti-Immigrant Comment Backlash

After the ‘go back to your country’ backlash, Shekinah says viewers missed crucial context, details a near-brawl and vows she’s done with the franchise.

Bernadette Giacomazzo16 days ago
Nicci Gilbert Joins the 'Spend Dat' Controversy Fray on 'Diary of a Diva'
Music

Nicci Gilbert Says Yung Miami's 'Spend Dat' Lyrics Are 'Witchcraft'

The Brownstone icon calls out the viral hit, claiming the lyrics are ‘witchcraft’ and warning about its influence on kids.

Bernadette Giacomazzo16 days ago
'90 Day Fiancé' Star Shekinah Garner Under Fire for Anti-Immigrant Comment
Pop Culture

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Shekinah Garner Defends Viral ‘Go Back to Your Country’ Insult

Shekinah claims she was attacked first and that her viral anti-immigrant comment was missing key context. Here’s what she says the cameras didn’t show.

Bernadette Giacomazzo18 days ago
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Young M.A and Tory Lanez
Music

Young M.A on Whether She Was Nervous to Have Tory Lanez on Her Album: 'Hell No'

Young M.A responded to whether she was nervous about having Tory Lanez on her album: 'Hell no.'

tara mahadevan18 days ago
Two men are pictured side by side. Arthur Jafa, left, has gray hair and sunglasses, wearing a gray coat. The artist formerly known as Kanye West, right, has a beard and is wearing a black jacket.
Music

Kanye West’s “Wash Us in the Blood” Collaborator Arthur Jafa Says 'It Doesn’t Matter’ What Ye Does

Artist and cinematographer Arthur Jafa has reaffirmed his loyalty to Ye despite his controversies.

Joe Price33 days ago
Ye sits outdoors wearing an American flag-themed jacket and a baseball cap, resting his chin on his hand.
Music

Kanye West's Hitler-Praising Alex Jones Interview Seemingly Referenced in School Graduation Speech

“We are committed to learning from this experience,” the school district’s superintendent tells Complex.

Trace William Cowen38 days ago
That Mexican OT
Music

That Mexican OT Addresses N-Word Controversy, Says He Had ‘No Ill Intention’

The rapper discussed the backlash that came after he defended his use of the N-word.

tara mahadevan40 days ago
Kelly Cutrone Slams Jay Manuel for 'Disgusting' Treatment of Tyra Banks
Pop Culture

Kelly Cutrone Blasts Jay Manuel Over 'America's Next Top Model' Doc Claims: 'F*ck Off!'

The former 'ANTM' judge calls out Jay Manuel over the Netflix doc, saying Tyra Banks was 'done dirty' and accusing him of biting the hand that fed him.

Bernadette Giacomazzo40 days ago
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Ted Danson attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. | Whoopi Goldberg at the "Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere" premiere during the 63rd New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall on September 28, 2025 in New York, New York.
Pop Culture

Ted Danson Says He’ll Apologize ‘For the Rest of My Life’ Over Whoopi Goldberg Roast

The 'Cheers' star revisits his infamous 1993 blackface roast of Whoopi Goldberg and explains why he says intention no longer matters.

Bernadette Giacomazzo44 days ago
Lady Gaga's Makeup Brand Under Fire for Not Being Inclusive to Darker Skin Tones
Pop Culture

Lady Gaga's Haus Labs Called Out Over New Bronzer Shades for Darker Skin Tones

A viral review from beauty creator Golloria George is putting Haus Labs' bronzer shades and inclusivity claims under renewed scrutiny.

Bernadette Giacomazzo46 days ago
Derek Chauvin was 'Honored' with a Moment of Silence—and the George Floyd Prosecutor Rebuked It
Life

George Floyd Prosecutor Slams Derek Chauvin Moment of Silence

At a Minnesota GOP convention, delegates paused to honor Chauvin — prompting Keith Ellison to call it a cruel insult to George Floyd’s family and legacy.

Bernadette Giacomazzo46 days ago
Jason Biggs' Estranged Wife Jenny Mollen Defends 'Appalling' Photos with 12-Year-Old Son
Pop Culture

Inside Jenny Mollen’s Viral Backlash Over ‘Toxic’ Instagram Photos with Son

Inside the viral Instagram backlash, the deleted 'toxic' caption, and why Jenny Mollen says her separation from Jason Biggs made her a target.

Bernadette Giacomazzo46 days ago
Arcángel performing during Coca Cola Flow Fest 2022.
Music

Arcángel Apologizes for Speech About Spain Colonial Past: 'Never Meant To Disrespect Latin America'

The reggaeton artist has issued an apology for the controversial comments he made during a recent concert in Madrid.

Jose Martinez58 days ago
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Wiz Khalifa wearing a cap, sunglasses, and a graphic t-shirt holds a microphone on stage, gesturing with one hand.
Music

Wiz Khalifa Reportedly Placed on Wanted Persons List by Romanian Authorities

Wiz has not publicly commented on this development, which stems from a 2024 festival performance during which Wiz is accused of smoking weed.

Trace William Cowen59 days ago
Sheryl Underwood Defends Tony Hinchcliffe After Suicide Joke 'Freedom of Speech is Alive and Well'
Pop Culture

Sheryl Underwood Responds to Backlash Over Tony Hinchcliffe’s Joke About Her Late Husband

After Tony Hinchcliffe’s joke sparked backlash, Sheryl Underwood defended the roast format while reflecting on grief, dark comedy, and free speech.

Bernadette Giacomazzo67 days ago
Kid Cudi in a black hoodie and sunglasses; MIA performing in a shiny silver outfit and hood.
Music

Kid Cudi Removes M.I.A. From Tour After Apparent Rants Mid-Concert: 'Didn't Want Anything Offensive'

Cudi said he received messages from fans who were "upset by her rants" during the tour.

Joe Price75 days ago

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