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Broadway actor Josh Grisetti in a gray shirt and dark jacket smiles at an event with sponsor logos in the background.
Life

Broadway Alum Josh Grisetti Dies at 44

The actor died by suicide at 44, days after stepping away from directing a production of "Legally Blonde: The Musical" for 'personal reasons.'

Helen Storms16 days ago
Megan thee Stallion
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Hospitalized During Broadway Production of 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical'

According to a statement from a representative of Megan provided to Complex, the Houston rapper, who stars as Zidler in the show, began feeling “very ill” in the middle of it.

Andrew White120 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion performing on stage, wearing an orange top and denim shorts, with long curly red hair.
Music

Megan Thee Stallion to Make Her Broadway Debut in 'Moulin Rouge!'

Hotties can catch Megan taking on the role of Zidler in the Broadway musical beginning on March 24.

Alex Ocho153 days ago
Jennifer Hudson at an event, wearing a gray coat over a black top, with voluminous curly hair and a bright smile.
Music

Jennifer Hudson Is Producing the ‘Dreamgirls’ Broadway Revival

'Dreamgirls' is returning to Broadway this fall, with Jennifer Hudson joining the team as a producer for the iconic musical’s revival.

Mark Elibert164 days ago
Woman in a green blazer and black top smiles at a BBC event
Pop Culture

'Romeo & Juliet' Actress Co-Starring With Tom Holland Receives Support From Theater Company Following Racist Bullying Online

The company released a statement denouncing the racist response to Francesca Amewudah-Rivers playing the role of Juliet.

Mark Elibert844 days ago
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Pop Culture

Tom Holland Leading ‘Romeo & Juliet’ in Return to West End Theater Roots, Broadway Run Rumored (UPDATE)

The 27-year-old got his professional start onstage in ‘Billy Elliot: The Musical’ in 2008.

Alex Ocho904 days ago
first shadow screenshot for news
Pop Culture

'Stranger Things: The First Shadow' Prequel Play Will Hit the Stage This Year

'Stranger Things: The First Shadow,' a stage play based on an original story from series creators the Duffer Brothers, will open in London later this year.

Jose Martinez1246 days ago
Fat Joe To Take Theatrical Stage For One-Man Standup Show
Music

Fat Joe Announces One-Man Stand-Up Show Based on His Life

The theatrical event will go down this fall in NYC, with a special introduction by Dave Chappelle as well as interviews with Joe's friends and family.

Joshua Espinoza1440 days ago
Jesse Williams poses at a photo call
Pop Culture

Actors’ Equity Association Condemns Video Leak of Jesse Williams Onstage Nude Scene as Sexual Harassment (UPDATED)

The Actors’ Equity Association has described a leaked video of Jesse Williams’ nude scene while performing 'Take Me Out' as a “breach of consent.”

Joe Price1540 days ago
Adele attends 2022 Brit Awards
Music

Adele Finalizing Deal to Move Las Vegas Residency to New Theater

Just three months after postponing her Vegas residency at Caesars Palace Hotel, Adele is close to finalizing a deal with Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

Brad Callas1551 days ago
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moviepass logo on a cell phone with other logo in back
Pop Culture

MoviePass Details Its Summer Relaunch Featuring Option to Bring Friends Along and More (UPDATE)

MoviePass, the subscription service that abruptly came to an end in 2019, is planning to relaunch this summer with eye-tracking ads and a virtual credit system.

Joe Price1629 days ago
Dave Chapelle attends the UK premiere of "Dave Chappelle: Untitled"
Pop Culture

Dave Chappelle’s High School Still Plans to Rename Theater in His Honor Despite Comedian's 'Fundraising Initiative’

Dave Chappelle’s old high school, the Duke Ellington School of the Arts, still intends to rename its theater after him, according to a statement on its website.

Brenton Blanchet1702 days ago
Dave Chappelle presents at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Pop Culture

Chappelle Urges Critics, Fans to Donate to School Amid Theater-Naming Debate or ‘Shut the F*ck Up Forever’ About It

"And if you don’t care enough to donate...please, shut the f*ck up, forever,” Dave Chappelle wrote about the controversy at his high school alma mater.

Brenton Blanchet1703 days ago
Composer, lyricist and honoree Stephen Sondheim
Music

'Sweeney Todd' Composer Stephen Sondheim Dead at 91 (UPDATE)

Sondheim, who was best known for his work on Broadway classics like 'West Side Story,' reportedly died early Friday at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut.

Joshua Espinoza1706 days ago

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