Featured
Cineplex Canada says it's “working directly with our partners to rectify a small number of issues.”Louis Pavlakos
From Robert Eggers' newest film 'The Northman' to the next Sony Pictures Spiderman spinoff 'Morbius,' these are the best new movies in theaters for April 2022.Andy Herrera
Pop Culture
Dave Chappelle’s High School Alma Mater Reportedly Calls Off Fundraiser for New Theater Named After Him
A disagreement reportedly broke out between high school faculty and students over comments the comedian made in his recent Netflix special 'The Closer.'Trace William Cowen
Life
Trump Allegedly Had ‘Music Man’ in White House Who Played Favorite Show Tunes When He Was on ‘Brink of Rage’
Trump was notorious for using the 'Cats' show tune "Memory" at his rallies, even the mid-pandemic ones, despite pushback from Andrew Lloyd Webber.Trace William Cowen