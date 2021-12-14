The newest edition of Celebrities Read Mean Tweets dropped on Monday night, featuring a handful of A-list celebrities and/or beloved character actors.

The latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live’s popular segment included appearances from Tom Holland fully clad in his Spider-Man costume as well as Tracy Morgan, Anne Hathaway, Danny McBride, Tom Hanks, Kevin Hart, John Cena, Patton Oswalt, Regina King, Timotheé Chalamet, Allison Janney, Richard Jenkins, Ted Danson, Hannah Waddingham, Dakota Johnson, and, on the receiving end of a brutal shark-jumping reference, Henry Winkler.

“Mean Tweets 13” kicked off with Danson, whose tweet went, “I hate Ted Danson, he’s got a face I’d like to take a shit on.” The Good Place actor had no response. Chalamet followed with an observation that read, “when Timothée Chalamet fucks a peach it’s ‘art’ but when I do it I’m ‘no longer welcome at my uncle’s farm.’” Chalamet smiled but also had no response.

Tom Holland garnered a roar of applause from the audience when he read his diss. “Well Tom Holland is an absolute wanker,” it read. “And he’s also Spider-Man,” the No Way Home star added with a smile.

Johnson was told she has some “serious dick nose happening,” and Winkler was warned that he’s going to “catch these hands.” Hart’s tweet merely said “Shaq’s penis is Kevin Hart,” and Regina King read off an obnoxious tweet about her physique, responding by combining a bicep-flex and middle-finger.

Watch Kimmel’s latest Celebrities Read Mean Tweets festivities above.