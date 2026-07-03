Mean Tweets

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Chris Rock is seen holding an iPhone
Pop Culture

Watch Chris Rock, Larry David, Halle Berry, and More Read Mean Tweets on ‘Kimmel’

Nice tweets have absolutely no place in this ongoing series from Jimmy Kimmel, the latest edition of which opens with Brian Cox of 'Succession.'

Trace William Cowen1373 days ago
Anthony Edwards reads mean tweets on Jimmy Kimmel Live
Sports

Anthony Edwards, Ja Morant, Russell Westbrook, and Other NBA Stars Read Mean Tweets About Themselves on 'Kimmel'

Ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals, a new league-focused edition of Jimmy Kimmel’s Mean Tweets segment dropped, starring Anthony Edwards, Ja Morant, and more.

Brad Callas1495 days ago
Tom Holland, Timothée Chalamet, Kevin Hart, Regina King, and More Read Mean Tweets on ‘Kimmel’
Pop Culture

Tom Holland, Timothée Chalamet, Kevin Hart, Regina King, Tom Hanks, John Cena, More Read Mean Tweets on ‘Kimmel’

The latest edition of Celebrities Read Mean Tweets features Tom Holland in Spidey garb, plus Tracy Morgan, Regina King, Timotheé Chalamet, Tom Hanks, and more.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1677 days ago
ja-morant-nba-mean-tweets-kimmel
Sports

Watch Ja Morant, Trae Young, Khris Middleton and Other NBA Stars Read Mean Tweets on 'Kimmel'

Shaquille O’Neal, LaVar Ball, Kemba Walker, Domantas Sabonis, Kyle Lowry, and others joined 'Kimmel' for a new edition of the popular segment.

Abel Shifferaw1838 days ago
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Life

Bernie Sanders, Nancy Pelosi, and More Read Mean Tweets on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Bernie Sanders recently made headlines thanks to his stunning prediction of how Trump would respond to the 2020 presidential election results.

Trace William Cowen2081 days ago
tweets mean nfl
Sports

Watch Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and More Read Mean Tweets on 'Kimmel'

Another NFL edition of 'Mean Tweets' has arrived.

Abel Shifferaw2360 days ago
This is a picture of Cardi B.
Music

Watch Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, Billie Eilish, and More Read Mean Tweets on 'Kimmel'

Jimmy Kimmel's hilarious "Mean Tweets" segment has returned, and music fans are in for a treat.

Philip Lewis2438 days ago
zendaya mean tweets
Pop Culture

Watch Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Others 'Read Mean Tweets' on 'Kimmel'

Chris Rock, Maisie Williams, David Harbour, Fred Savage, Tiffany Haddish, Mark Hamill, Sarah Paulson, and Jeff Goldblum also read some not nice tweets.

Abel Shifferaw2488 days ago
common
Music

Common, Pink, Erykah Badu, Fall Out Boy, and More Read Mean Tweets on 'Kimmel'

As if these people care what mere civilians think about them.

Trace William Cowen3055 days ago
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Peyton Manning on 'Kimmel.'
Sports

Watch Peyton Manning, Jarvis Landry, and Other NFL Stars Read Mean Tweets on 'Kimmel'

Jimmy Kimmel brings a bunch of NFL stars together to read mean tweets.

Chris Yuscavage3088 days ago
kim
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Reads Classic Kanye West Tweet in Jimmy Kimmel's Birthday Edition of 'Mean Tweets'

#NODISRESPECTTOBENAFFLECK and #ALLDISRESPECTTOJIMMYKIMMEL, am I right?

Trace William Cowen3168 days ago
Dave Chappelle on "Mean Tweets."
Pop Culture

Dave Chappelle, Jennifer Lawrence, and More Read Latest Round of Mean Tweets on 'Kimmel'

More celebrities reading "Mean Tweets" on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'? Yes, please.

Chris Yuscavage3217 days ago
Jimmy Kimmel Oscars Mean Tweets
Pop Culture

Whoopi Goldberg, Samuel L. Jackson, Emma Stone, and More Read Mean Tweets During Oscars Ceremony

Jimmy Kimmel's "Mean Tweets" made an appearance during the 2017 Oscars.

Khal3429 days ago
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Pop Culture

Margot Robbie, Norman Reedus, Anthony Mackie, and More Read Terrifyingly Mean Tweets on 'Kimmel'

Jimmy Kimmel grabs Norman Reedus and a bunch of other important people to read mean tweets about themselves.

Trace William Cowen3586 days ago
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Sports

Steph Curry, Russell Westbrook, and Other NBA Stars Read "Mean Tweets" on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Watch NBA stars read "Mean Tweets" on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ before Game 1 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

Chris Yuscavage3697 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen, Taraji P. Henson, Kevin Hart, and More Read Mean AF Tweets About Themselves

Twitter is mad rude. Jimmy Kimmel has unveiled a fresh movie-themed edition of his "Mean Tweets" series. However, as all true "Mean Tweets" fanatics can attest.

Trace William Cowen3795 days ago

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