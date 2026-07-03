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‘Worst Bar You’ve Ever Heard?’ Prompts People to Share the Most Awful and Hilarious Hip-Hop Lyrics
What were they thinking?
Watch Chris Rock, Larry David, Halle Berry, and More Read Mean Tweets on ‘Kimmel’
Nice tweets have absolutely no place in this ongoing series from Jimmy Kimmel, the latest edition of which opens with Brian Cox of 'Succession.'
Anthony Edwards, Ja Morant, Russell Westbrook, and Other NBA Stars Read Mean Tweets About Themselves on 'Kimmel'
Ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals, a new league-focused edition of Jimmy Kimmel’s Mean Tweets segment dropped, starring Anthony Edwards, Ja Morant, and more.
Tom Holland, Timothée Chalamet, Kevin Hart, Regina King, Tom Hanks, John Cena, More Read Mean Tweets on ‘Kimmel’
The latest edition of Celebrities Read Mean Tweets features Tom Holland in Spidey garb, plus Tracy Morgan, Regina King, Timotheé Chalamet, Tom Hanks, and more.
Watch Ja Morant, Trae Young, Khris Middleton and Other NBA Stars Read Mean Tweets on 'Kimmel'
Shaquille O’Neal, LaVar Ball, Kemba Walker, Domantas Sabonis, Kyle Lowry, and others joined 'Kimmel' for a new edition of the popular segment.
Bernie Sanders, Nancy Pelosi, and More Read Mean Tweets on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Bernie Sanders recently made headlines thanks to his stunning prediction of how Trump would respond to the 2020 presidential election results.
Watch Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and More Read Mean Tweets on 'Kimmel'
Another NFL edition of 'Mean Tweets' has arrived.
Watch Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, Billie Eilish, and More Read Mean Tweets on 'Kimmel'
Jimmy Kimmel's hilarious "Mean Tweets" segment has returned, and music fans are in for a treat.
Watch Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Others 'Read Mean Tweets' on 'Kimmel'
Chris Rock, Maisie Williams, David Harbour, Fred Savage, Tiffany Haddish, Mark Hamill, Sarah Paulson, and Jeff Goldblum also read some not nice tweets.
Common, Pink, Erykah Badu, Fall Out Boy, and More Read Mean Tweets on 'Kimmel'
As if these people care what mere civilians think about them.
Watch Peyton Manning, Jarvis Landry, and Other NFL Stars Read Mean Tweets on 'Kimmel'
Jimmy Kimmel brings a bunch of NFL stars together to read mean tweets.
Kim Kardashian Reads Classic Kanye West Tweet in Jimmy Kimmel's Birthday Edition of 'Mean Tweets'
#NODISRESPECTTOBENAFFLECK and #ALLDISRESPECTTOJIMMYKIMMEL, am I right?
Dave Chappelle, Jennifer Lawrence, and More Read Latest Round of Mean Tweets on 'Kimmel'
More celebrities reading "Mean Tweets" on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'? Yes, please.
Whoopi Goldberg, Samuel L. Jackson, Emma Stone, and More Read Mean Tweets During Oscars Ceremony
Jimmy Kimmel's "Mean Tweets" made an appearance during the 2017 Oscars.
Margot Robbie, Norman Reedus, Anthony Mackie, and More Read Terrifyingly Mean Tweets on 'Kimmel'
Jimmy Kimmel grabs Norman Reedus and a bunch of other important people to read mean tweets about themselves.
Steph Curry, Russell Westbrook, and Other NBA Stars Read "Mean Tweets" on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’
Watch NBA stars read "Mean Tweets" on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ before Game 1 of the 2016 NBA Finals.
Seth Rogen, Taraji P. Henson, Kevin Hart, and More Read Mean AF Tweets About Themselves
Twitter is mad rude. Jimmy Kimmel has unveiled a fresh movie-themed edition of his "Mean Tweets" series. However, as all true "Mean Tweets" fanatics can attest.
Drake, Wiz Khalifa, Demi Lovato, and More Read Hilarious Mean Tweets About Themselves
Twitter fingers for real.