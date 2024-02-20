11 Black Directors Changing the Game in Hollywood

Ava DuVernay has been an absolute, pioneering force throughout her career, situating her work between the personal and the political and breaking one glass ceiling after the other. Ever since she became the first Black woman to win the director’s prize at the Sundance Film Festival, DuVernay’s career has included landmark after landmark, positing some of the most compelling films of the decade all while defining culture, history, and records. In 2014, she became the first Black woman to ever be nominated for Best Director at the Golden Globes for her biographical drama Selma. In 2018, she held the record for the highest-grossing film directed by a Black woman through A Wrinkle in Time (a record then surpassed by another director on this list, Nia DaCosta, five years later). And in case that wasn’t enough of a testament to her talent, two of her films have been nominated for Oscars, including a Best Picture nod for Selma and a Best Documentary nomination for her groundbreaking Netflix original 13th.

Both onscreen and off, DuVernay has been an outspoken figure bridging the gap between art and politics. While her impressive filmography stands on its own two feet, DuVernay also proved to be a force in television with her award-winning Netflix original When They See Us, quickly becoming one of the streamer’s best original works and most important releases to date, amassing a total of 16 Emmy nominations and 23 millions viewers in the first month of its release. DuVernay has arguably become a north star in her field, and currently stands as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after directors.

Barry Jenkins