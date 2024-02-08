Spike Lee, Denzel Washington to Reconnect for Fifth Film, a A24 Thriller

Spike Lee and Denzel Washington aren't calling it quits on their legendary collaborative run just yet.

According to Deadline, Lee, 66, and Washington, 69, will partner for the upcoming Apple Original Films and A24 thriller, High and Low, with Washington set to star and Lee on tap tp direct.

The film is a reimagining of the legendary Japanese director Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 crime thriller of the same name, and follows an executive of a shoe company who faces extortion after his chauffeur's son is mistakenly captured and taken hostage for ransom. Initially, the executive believes that it was his son who was kidnapped, but ultimately faces the decision of whether to save another person's child.

While High and Low will be Washington's second film for Apple and A24 following 2021's The Tragedy of Macbeth, it marks his fifth time partnering with Lee. The duo first teamed up for the 1990 drama-thriller Mo' Better Blues, which was followed by the 1992 biopic Malcolm X, the 1998 sports drama He Got Game, and the 2006 heist film Inside Man.

Washington will next star in Gladiator 2, scheduled to release this November. Lee meanwhile. commemorated the legacy of his filmography in the Brooklyn Museum exhibit, Spike Lee: Creative Sources, which opened last October. The filmmaker's last feature was the Oscar-nominated Da 5 Bloods, which was released in 2020.