The Top 30 Netflix Original Shows Of All Time, Ranked

In many ways, Netflix has become a monolith in the television landscape.

Founded in 1997 as a DVD-by-mail rental service, Netflix officially launched as a streaming platform a decade later in 2007, pioneering the streaming era and arguably becoming its household name. In its golden heyday, Netflix boasted some of the most impressive catalogs for at-home watching and a slew of original shows that signaled a turning point in how we watch TV and even make it.



It goes without saying that the network’s taken a tumble over the past few years. While the streaming service has managed to hold its own ground against competitors of the likes of HBO and Disney, massive cost-cutting, show cancellations, and subscription price hikes have soured Netflix’s reputation and arguably reduced the quality of its original content. Regardless, Netflix’s legacy still precedes itself, and it’s thanks to a lot of the shows on this list that the streaming giant has been able to become an award-winning, record-breaking content machine.

From the show that started it all, House of Cards, to the show that forever changed how Netflix would make its content, Stranger Things, we’ve taken a look back at the best Netflix original shows released in the past decade and ranked them based on quality, consistency, and their impact on culture. We couldn’t include everything in this list, so some of our honorable mentions include: The Witcher, Glow, Never Have I Ever, Heartstopper, The Umbrella Academy, and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

Editor’s Note: For the sake of clarity, we’ve omitted reality TV shows and docuseries from this list. Shows that started out on a different network, like Black Mirror and Money Heist, that then moved to Netflix, were also not included. By Netflix original, we mean series that premiered and were born on Netflix.