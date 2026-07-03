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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
'Top Boy' Star Micheal Ward Found Not Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assault
The British actor has been cleared of all charges relating to a 2023 incident which he said "was wholly consensual."
Will Lavin8 days ago
Pop Culture
'Top Boy' Star Micheal Ward Granted Bail in Rape and Sexual Assault Case
The British actor was charged with two counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault.
tara mahadevan323 days ago
Pop Culture
'Top Boy' Star Micheal Ward Charged With Rape and Sexual Assault
The BAFTA Rising Star Award recipient has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in January 2023.
Joe Price358 days ago