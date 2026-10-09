'Crazy Rich Asians' TV Series Coming to HBO With Main Stars Returning

Crazy Rich Asians fans can rejoice as it’s been confirmed the film is getting a TV adaptation starring many of its original stars.

On Thursday (October 8), HBO announced that it has ordered an eight-episode, one-hour original drama picking up where the events of the 2018 film left off, drawing on all three of Kevin Kwan's novels: Crazy Rich Asians, China Rich Girlfriend, and Rich People Problems.

Constance Wu and Henry Golding are back as Rachel Chu and Nick Young, with Ronny Chieng returning as Nick's cousin Eddie Cheng. All three signed on as series regulars, according to Variety, while Michelle Yeoh will recur as Young family matriarch Eleanor.

Adele Lim, who co-wrote the film's screenplay, takes over as showrunner and executive producer. Jon M. Chu executive produces through his Electric Somewhere banner alongside Kwan and Color Force's Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, the producing pair who developed the original movie.