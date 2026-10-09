'Crazy Rich Asians' TV Series Coming to HBO With Main Stars Returning

Key Takeaways
- HBO ordered an eight-episode Crazy Rich Asians drama that continues the 2018 film and draws from all three of Kevin Kwan’s novels.
- Constance Wu, Henry Golding, and Ronny Chieng will return as series regulars, while Michelle Yeoh will reprise her role as Eleanor Young in a recurring capacity.
- Film co-writer Adele Lim will serve as showrunner, with Jon M. Chu and Kwan among the executive producers, ahead of production starting in 2027.
Crazy Rich Asians fans can rejoice as it’s been confirmed the film is getting a TV adaptation starring many of its original stars.
On Thursday (October 8), HBO announced that it has ordered an eight-episode, one-hour original drama picking up where the events of the 2018 film left off, drawing on all three of Kevin Kwan's novels: Crazy Rich Asians, China Rich Girlfriend, and Rich People Problems.
Constance Wu and Henry Golding are back as Rachel Chu and Nick Young, with Ronny Chieng returning as Nick's cousin Eddie Cheng. All three signed on as series regulars, according to Variety, while Michelle Yeoh will recur as Young family matriarch Eleanor.
Adele Lim, who co-wrote the film's screenplay, takes over as showrunner and executive producer. Jon M. Chu executive produces through his Electric Somewhere banner alongside Kwan and Color Force's Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, the producing pair who developed the original movie.
"Eight years ago, Crazy Rich Asians changed my life," Chu said in a statement. "Since then, this cast has become movie stars, superheroes, arena-filling performers and even an Oscar winner, so bringing everyone back together feels like coming home."
He continued: "Finally, I get to answer the question I've been asked almost every day for eight years: 'When are we getting the sequel?' Well... bok bok bitch, we're back."
The TV show has been a long time coming. A theatrical sequel collapsed in 2019 after Lim left the project over a reported pay disparity with her co-writer, and the TV version spent roughly two years in development, starting with a writers room commissioned at HBO Max in early 2025 before moving to HBO proper.
The series, co-produced with Warner Bros. Television, begins production in 2027. The order also landed days after Warner Bros. Discovery closed its $111 billion deal with Paramount Skydance.