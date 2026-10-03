Paramount and Warner Bros. Reveal New Name Ahead of $110 Billion Merger

Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery are expected to complete its $110 billion merger next week — and a new name comes with it.

From Tuesday (October 6), two of Hollywood's most recognizable studio names are expected to share the same corporate home, creating a massive entertainment company that will operate under a new name: Skydance Corporation.

According to Forbes, David Ellison, who will lead the combined business, revealed the name ahead of the deal's expected closing. Rather than choosing Paramount or Warner Bros. as the parent company's identity, Ellison said executives wanted the larger organization to have "an identity of its own."

That doesn't mean movie-goers will suddenly stop seeing the Paramount mountain or Warner Bros. shield. Both studio names are expected to remain intact as brands within the larger company.

Once the deal is finalized, Skydance will control a sprawling collection of entertainment businesses. Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros. will sit alongside streaming platforms Paramount+ and HBO Max, while the company's television portfolio will include CBS, CNN, MTV, TBS and Food Network.