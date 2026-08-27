'One Piece' Confirmed for Two New Films and Netflix Remake

Key Takeaways
- Eiichiro Oda says the One Piece manga will continue for "longer than four years," pushing its potential conclusion to 2030 or later.
- The franchise will release One Piece Film: God Valley, its first canon theatrical film, in 2027, followed by One Piece Film: BAAD in 2029.
- WIT Studio’s seven-episode remake THE ONE PIECE will hit Netflix in February 2027, while the live-action series returns that year with Season 3, "The Battle of Alabasta."
One Piece is nowhere near finished, according to series creator Eiichiro Oda, who has revealed some exciting news for fans.
On Sunday (August 23), at this year’s annual One Piece Day celebration, the series creator confirmed during a livestream that the manga will run "longer than four years," placing a potential conclusion no earlier than 2030.
The Final Saga, the 11th and final major storyline, is currently in progress, with Chapter 1191 arriving in Weekly Shonen Jump around the same week as the announcement.
Two new theatrical films were revealed during the event: One Piece Film: God Valley, and One Piece Film: BAAD.
God Valley is the 16th entry in the franchise, which is set to get a Japan premiere in summer 2027, timed to the manga's 30th anniversary. Notably, it will adapt the God Valley Incident flashback from the ongoing Elbaph Arc, marking it as the first canon theatrical film in the franchise's history.
The 17th film, BAAD, is scheduled for 2029, aligned with the 30th anniversary of the TV anime. Oda personally hand-drew the film's title logo, and fans have zeroed in on the oversized "D" in the lettering, reading it as a nod to the "Will of D" storyline.
On the animation front, WIT Studio's remake THE ONE PIECE is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix next February, with all seven episodes dropping simultaneously. The season covers the first 50 chapters of the manga, running through Luffy's introduction to Sanji at Baratie. Masashi Koizuka will direct the series, with composition by Taku Kishimoto.
Netflix is also bringing back the live-action ONE PIECE in 2027, with Season 3, subtitled: "The Battle of Alabasta," also on the platform.
In other One Piece news, Timberland is preparing to release some Japan-exclusive One Piece-inspired six-inch boots in September.