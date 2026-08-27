'One Piece' Confirmed for Two New Films and Netflix Remake

One Piece is nowhere near finished, according to series creator Eiichiro Oda, who has revealed some exciting news for fans.

On Sunday (August 23), at this year’s annual One Piece Day celebration, the series creator confirmed during a livestream that the manga will run "longer than four years," placing a potential conclusion no earlier than 2030.

The Final Saga, the 11th and final major storyline, is currently in progress, with Chapter 1191 arriving in Weekly Shonen Jump around the same week as the announcement.

Two new theatrical films were revealed during the event: One Piece Film: God Valley, and One Piece Film: BAAD.

God Valley is the 16th entry in the franchise, which is set to get a Japan premiere in summer 2027, timed to the manga's 30th anniversary. Notably, it will adapt the God Valley Incident flashback from the ongoing Elbaph Arc, marking it as the first canon theatrical film in the franchise's history.