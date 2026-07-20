Chet Hanks Channels DaBand's Dylan for White Boy Mount Rushmore: 'Me, Me, Me, and Me'

The moment ties back to Hanks' 2021 "White Boy Summer" concept — complete with its tongue‑in‑cheek rules list and rap track — and lands amid a busy run that includes his Netflix role on Running Point and his country project Something Out West, which recently drew dad Tom Hanks to Stagecoach Festival.

Asked by Complex who belongs on a "White Boy Mount Rushmore," Chet Hanks answered without hesitation: "Me, me, me, and me," riffing on DaBand's Dylan "top five rappers" bit from Chappelle's Show.

Chet Hanks thinks very highly of himself, to the point that if there was a White Boy Mount Rushmore, he believes he'd be the only face on it. Speaking to Complex’s Liberty Love at a one night-only table read of Eddie Huang's upcoming film, Tuna Melt, the actor and rapper was asked who he felt like belonged on the hypothetical Caucasian memorial. "That's easy," he said without hesitation, before asking how many people are on Mount Rushmore. After being informed it was four, he answered: "Me, me, me, and me."

The Mount Rushmore clip arrives at a busy stretch for Hanks. He appears as fictional basketball player and rapper Travis Bugg on the Netflix comedy Running Point, which has been confirmed for a third season, and his country-leaning project, Something Out West — which sees him team with Drew Arthur — drew his famous father, Tom Hanks, to the crowd at Stagecoach Festival in April.