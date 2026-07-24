Featured
From classic feel good films to career-defining roles, here are the best movies to stream on Hulu right now.Brent Eickhoff
From' Philadelphia' to 'Dallas Buyers Club,' here are the most shocking body transformations in filmDevin Nealy
When you think of bad movies that made a lot of money, ‘Morbius’ and ‘Suicide Squad' probably don’t come to mind, but they’re among 13 other terrible films that crushed the box office.Brent Eickhoff
Soulja Boy took to Instagram on Tuesday night, where he announced that he signed Tom Hanks' son, Chet Hanks, to his music label SODMG Records.Brad Callas