Tom Hanks

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Chet Hanks.
Pop Culture

Chet Hanks Channels DaBand's Dylan for White Boy Mount Rushmore: 'Me, Me, Me, and Me'

The actor and rapper, who famously coined the term "White Boy Summer," can never be accused of underselling himself.

Will Lavin5 days ago
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 13
Pop Culture

Chet Hanks Talks Iboga Experience, Discovering 'Your Purpose Is to Be Kind'

The actor said the powerful psychoactive medicine, which he tried in Spain, "changed" him.

Jaelani Turner-Williams11 days ago
Chet Hanks with a beard and sunglasses, wearing a black jacket and chain necklace, smiles against a textured background.
Pop Culture

Chet Hanks Gets Candid About Growing Up With Famous Parents, Says He Felt 'F*cking Worthless'

"Who I am is not even a thought in everybody's mind," the 'Running Point' actor told Good Charlotte's Joel Madden in a new interview.

Trace William Cowen16 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) Tom Hanks and Tim Allen attend the Toy Story 5 Los Angeles World Premiere at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on June 09, 2026.
Pop Culture

Tom Hanks Recalls Rough Cut of 'Toy Story' Not Being 'Enjoyable'

Pixar executives walked out of the screening of the rough cut without reacting.

Jaelani Turner-Williams28 days ago
Chet Hanks with a shaved head and beard, wearing a brown shirt, stands in front of a blue and yellow background.
Pop Culture

Chet Hanks Has a Problem With Slow TSA Management, But Not 'All the Thick Women' Who Work There

Chet Hanks has been Chet Hanksing at a very high level in 2026.

Trace William Cowen52 days ago
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Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks smiling at an outdoor event, with trees in the background.
Life

Rita Wilson Reveals the Two Requests She Made to Tom Hanks After Cancer Diagnosis

‘I want it to be a celebration of life,’ Wilson said while reflecting on the emotional conversation with her husband.

Helen Storms87 days ago
Woody
Pop Culture

Tom Hanks Explains Woody’s Bald Spot in ‘Toy Story 5,’ Calls It a ‘Worn Area’

Tom Hanks, the voice behind the iconic character, said it's due to Woody being played with a lot over time.

Trey Alston88 days ago
Chet Hanks and his father Tom Hanks at the premiere of Apple TV+'s 'Masters of the Air' in January, 2024.
Pop Culture

Tom Hanks Joins Crowd to Watch Son Chet Hanks Perform at Stagecoach Festival

Chet was performing at Stagecoach Festival as part of his country-inspired act, Something Out West.

Joe Price89 days ago
Tom Hanks washed up on the beach of an island in a scene from the film 'Cast Away,' 2000.
Life

Cruise Ship Hits Reef Near Island Where ‘Cast Away’ Was Filmed

About 30 passengers and 30 crew members were onboard at the time, with no injuries reported.

Holly Riordan110 days ago
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Chet Hanks seated together at an event, smiling at the camera.
Pop Culture

Chet Hanks Wonders If 'Parents Are Proud' of Him for New Song About Cocaine and Strippers

The 'Running Point' actor is the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

Trace William Cowen121 days ago
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Chet Hanks with a shaved head and beard, wearing a black and red jacket, poses confidently in front of a dark, textured background.
Pop Culture

Chet Hanks Returns to U.S. After Being 'Literally Stuck' in Colombia for Days: What Happened?

Now we need a movie about this starring Chet Hanks as Chet Hanks.

Trace William Cowen138 days ago
Toy Story 5 Trailer
Pop Culture

First 'Toy Story 5' Trailer Finds Woody and Buzz Facing a New Threat

The much-anticipated sequel will hit U.S. theaters this spring.

Joshua Espinoza156 days ago
Colin Hanks Says 'All White Men in Their 40s' Should Be in Therapy
Pop Culture

Colin Hanks Says 'White Men in Their 40s' Should Be in Therapy

Tom Hanks' son made the revelation during a screening of 'John Candy: I Like Me.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo283 days ago
Tom Hanks appears in the music video for Something Out West's "You Better Run" alongside his son Chet Hanks.
Music

Chet Hanks Portrays Forrest Gump in Tom Hanks-Featuring Video for His New Country Track

Chet secured a cameo from his father for the latest music video from his country band Something Out West.

Joe Price484 days ago
Chet Hanks and Tom Hanks
Pop Culture

Chet Hanks Says Dad Tom Hanks Gave Him Tips for Hollywood Success

Chet appears in a new Netflix comedy, 'Running Point.'

Trey Alston501 days ago
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