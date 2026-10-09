Bill Murray Surprises New Yorkers as He Reprises 'Ghostbusters' Role for New Ad

Murray launched the campaign with a New York joyride in the custom Ecto-R1, which will also appear at Rivian locations across six cities and Manhattan’s Village Halloween Parade.

Rivian’s Halloween software update turns its vehicles into Ghostbusters-themed rides with synchronized lights, iconic sounds, hidden characters, lock effects, and the parked-only “Mallow Mash” game.

Bill Murray is answering the call as Dr. Peter Venkman once more, and the job this time is a suburban fridge raid. On Thursday (October 8), Rivian Automotive, the electronic vehicle manufacture, released "Answering the Call," a new ad that sees Murray reprise his iconic Ghostbusters role. The spot opens on Halloween eve with Slimer chewing through whatever is left in a family's refrigerator. A siren outside pulls the ghoul's attention, and Venkman shows up at the door with a bit about a Hawaiian pizza order. "Look who's coming to dinner. It's little chunky. Come on to Papa!" Murray says, before sealing the trap with a flat, "Night-night."

Gil Kenan directed the spot, which keeps the franchise's recent creative team intact: Kenan co-wrote Ghostbusters: Afterlife and directed Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the 2023 film that marked Murray's last outing as Venkman. The ad is to promote an over-the-air software update installed on all Rivian vehicles, transforming each into a ghost-hunting machine. Drivers can turn on Halloween Mode for sounds, lights and clues that unlock hidden characters and even a few unexpected surprises. Trick or Treat Mode takes over the driver and rear screens with the Ghostbusters theme and synced exterior lights, with theme options spanning Ecto-1, Proton Pack, Slimer, Ghost Trap, and Venkman himself. Owners can also swap in Ecto-1 or Proton Pack lock sounds and hunt for hidden clue cards tucked into the Drive Modes and Energy menus. Two smaller touches round it out: the Rivian Assistant voice picks up an eerie seasonal tone, and a center-screen arcade game called "Mallow Mash" has drivers popping Mini-Pufts marshmallow men while parked. Rivian's Special Projects team also built the Ecto-R1, a custom R1S wearing a red body stripe and the No-Ghost logo on its hood and front doors. White wheel covers nod to the original's chrome hubcaps, and a custom roof rack carries sirens, spotlights, a radar dish, and side tanks, with vintage emergency lights sourced and restored in-house.

Murray celebrated the launch at an event in New York City on Thursday night, surrounded by original props from the film and special Ecto-1 builds. He even took a spontaneous joyride through New York in a reimagined Rivian "Ecto-R1," surprising New Yorkers on the street.