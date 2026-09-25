Taylor Williams Teases 'Story Time' With Bloody Photo After Clarke Carraway's Claims

Love Island USA alum Taylor Williams is promising his side of the story after posting a photo of his bruised face, suggesting that ex-girlfriend Clarke Garraway was responsible.

Williams posted, then deleted, an Instagram Story showing a bloody nose and what appeared to be a bruise on his forehead. He captioned the image, "Story time soon... The truth gone come out." It’s visible here.

The post follows a public back-and-forth with his ex-girlfriend, fellow Season 7 Islander Carraway, over how their relationship ended.

Williams had already pushed back in an earlier Instagram Story, asking followers to ease up on the messages flooding his inbox.

"Enough with all the negative DM's, she obviously didn't tell the full story and what she did to lead up to everything," he wrote, adding that he planned to "get it all straightened out the right way soon."