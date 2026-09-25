Pop Culture

Taylor Williams Teases 'Story Time' With Bloody Photo After Clarke Carraway's Claims

The 'Love Island USA' alum posted, then deleted, an Instagram Story image of his face days after his ex described being left at an Oklahoma gas station.

Taylor Williams and Clarke Carraway
(Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic)

Key Takeaways

  • Taylor Williams, a "Love Island USA" Season 7 alum, posted then deleted an Instagram Story showing a bloody nose and a bruised forehead, captioned "Story time soon... The truth gone come out."
  • Clarke Carraway, Williams' ex-girlfriend and fellow Season 7 Islander, said on the September 21 episode of "Kaylor's Crash Outs" that Williams left her at an Oklahoma gas station after an argument during a trip to visit his family.
  • Carraway said she called Williams' relatives for help, ended up at a hotel, and was picked up by one of his family members before hearing from him again the next day.
  • Williams pushed back on her account in an earlier Instagram Story, claiming Carraway asked him to pull over and leave her and that she left out how the argument started.

Love Island USA alum Taylor Williams is promising his side of the story after posting a photo of his bruised face, suggesting that ex-girlfriend Clarke Garraway was responsible.

Williams posted, then deleted, an Instagram Story showing a bloody nose and what appeared to be a bruise on his forehead. He captioned the image, "Story time soon... The truth gone come out." It’s visible here.

The post follows a public back-and-forth with his ex-girlfriend, fellow Season 7 Islander Carraway, over how their relationship ended.

Williams had already pushed back in an earlier Instagram Story, asking followers to ease up on the messages flooding his inbox.

"Enough with all the negative DM's, she obviously didn't tell the full story and what she did to lead up to everything," he wrote, adding that he planned to "get it all straightened out the right way soon."

Carraway laid out her account on an episode of Kaylor's Crash Outs," describing an intense argument during a trip to visit Williams' family in Oklahoma. She said she asked him to pull over, got out at a gas station, and watched him drive off.

"He didn't say get out of the car, but I was out of the car and I was left," she said.

"I was calling his family to see who could come and get me. And basically, I ended up at a hotel. One of his family members came to get me, thank God. I didn't hear from him until the next day."

She framed the stop as the breaking point in a relationship already strained by boundary disagreements and the fact that Williams was excluding her from a family vacation set to begin the next day. Williams, for his part, has said she left out how the night began: "Don't tell people that I left you, 'cause you asked me to pull up and leave you. So tell them the whole story."

The two met on Love Island USA Season 7 in 2025, when Carraway arrived through Casa Amor, and Williams picked her over Olandria Carthen. They kept dating after the villa and appeared on Love Island: Beyond the Villa Season 2 before People reported on July 30 that Carraway had made the decision to end things.

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