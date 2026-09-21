Pop Culture

Love Island USA Alum Clarke Claims Ex Taylor Left Her at a Gas Station During Argument

The 'Love Island USA' season seven contestant was upset that she wasn't invited on a family vacation with her then-partner.

Taylor Williams and Clarke Carraway at The 61st Academy of Country Music Awards held at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Brenton Ho/Dick Clark Productions via Getty Images

Former Love Island USA contestant Clarke Carraway claims that her then-boyfriend Taylor Williams abandoned her at a gas station after an argument.

Carraway was a guest on the Sunday (September 21) episode of podcast Kaylor’s Crash Outs and explained what led to the breakdown of their relationship. The former couple were contestants on season seven of Love Island USA and broke up in July after a year of dating.

Around the 22-minute mark of the video below, the 25-year-old said she was “always compromising” for Williams and “wasn’t getting” the same in return. Carraway added that after a “heated discussion” with Williams while the two were visiting his family in Oklahoma, she was “stranded” when she asked to go home early.

“He didn't say get out of the car, but I was out of the car and I was left,” she explained, adding that she was stuck at a gas station.

“I was calling his family to see who could come and get me. And basically, I ended up at a hotel. One of his family members came to get me, thank God. I didn't hear from him until the next day,” she continued.

Carraway added that Williams didn’t contact her until the next day.

Elsewhere, she explained that the argument was due to her not feeling a part of his family, due to being excluded from a big vacation that was starting the day after the blowup occurred.

“When it comes to when he's spending time with me, my friends are extremely respectful of him,” Carraway said. They are extremely welcoming. My dad taught him about stocks, crypto, how to invest your money. Still to this day, he could call my dad and my dad would give him the best advice outside of me. “

Williams has yet to publicly respond to the bombshell allegation. The exes, who lost the season seven title to Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales, broke up one year after departing the Villa, a breakup reportedly initiated by Carraway.

“She will always be grateful for the time they shared together,” a source for the reality TV star said, per People, “and for everyone who showed them love and support from the very beginning.”

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