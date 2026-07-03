Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Reveals Her One Rule for Joining 'Love Island'

Kayla Nicole isn't ruling out a trip to the Love Island villa—but don't expect her to sign up without a few changes. While speaking at the BET Media House during the 2026 BET Awards, the media personality and podcast host was asked whether she'd ever join a celebrity edition of the hit dating series. Nicole admitted she's intrigued by the idea, but said the show's format might be a little too intense for her. “I don't know if I could go to the lengths that them people be going to on that show,” she said with a laugh.

She didn't completely shut the door, though: “If producers pulled the reins in a little bit, I would think about it.” If she had her choice, however, she'd rather be guiding the action than competing in it. “I say all the time, I would love to host it though,” she said. “If they need a new host, I would love to do it. Cuz I'm invested, I watch it.” Nicole also weighed in on the current season, saying she hasn't found herself rooting for anyone in particular. “I really don't have a favorite this season,” she said. “I just don't feel like the guys are giving it how they should have been giving it... and neither are the girls. I don't know, I just don't have a favorite.” The comments continue a run of interviews in which Nicole has been increasingly open about dating after her relationship with Travis Kelce ended in 2022. Last month, she said she was “single as a dollar bill” and actively “playing the field,” saying she's enjoying dating while keeping her options open.