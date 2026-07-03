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Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Reveals Her One Rule for Joining 'Love Island'

Kayla Nicole dated Travis Kelce on and off for years before their 2022 split. Now, as his reported Taylor Swift wedding dominates headlines, she’s talking 'Love Island.'

Kayla Nicole Says She'll Join 'Love Island' Under One Condition
Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kayla Nicole isn't ruling out a trip to the Love Island villa—but don't expect her to sign up without a few changes.

While speaking at the BET Media House during the 2026 BET Awards, the media personality and podcast host was asked whether she'd ever join a celebrity edition of the hit dating series. Nicole admitted she's intrigued by the idea, but said the show's format might be a little too intense for her.

“I don't know if I could go to the lengths that them people be going to on that show,” she said with a laugh.

She didn't completely shut the door, though: “If producers pulled the reins in a little bit, I would think about it.”

If she had her choice, however, she'd rather be guiding the action than competing in it. “I say all the time, I would love to host it though,” she said. “If they need a new host, I would love to do it. Cuz I'm invested, I watch it.”

Nicole also weighed in on the current season, saying she hasn't found herself rooting for anyone in particular. “I really don't have a favorite this season,” she said. “I just don't feel like the guys are giving it how they should have been giving it... and neither are the girls. I don't know, I just don't have a favorite.”

The comments continue a run of interviews in which Nicole has been increasingly open about dating after her relationship with Travis Kelce ended in 2022.

Last month, she said she was “single as a dollar bill” and actively “playing the field,” saying she's enjoying dating while keeping her options open.

Earlier this year, she reflected on her breakup with Kelce during a livestream, suggesting it may have simply been a case of “right person, wrong time” while also mentioning possible “compatibility issues.”

Kelce, meanwhile, is reportedly preparing to marry Taylor Swift, a relationship that has kept Nicole's name circulating in celebrity headlines despite her recent focus on other projects.

Over the past year, Nicole has built a string of entertainment appearances that extend well beyond her dating history. She went viral after recreating Toni Braxton's “He Wasn't Man Enough for Me” music video for Halloween, and later joined Braxton onstage for a live performance of the song.

She also appeared in a Super Bowl commercial for the fantasy football app Sleeper, fronted a Valentine's Day campaign for skinBUTTR, and recently said she's entering her “video vixen season.”

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