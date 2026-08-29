Pop Culture

‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Celebrates 5th Anniversary With Season 4 Preview Featuring Sukuna Teaser

‘The Culling Game Part 2’ promo art shows Ryomen Sukuna lurking beneath dark water, reaching toward the viewer with a chilling callback line.

Jujutsu Kaisen
Photo credit should read CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 is fast approaching, and now there’s a striking new teaser visual for The Culling Game Part 2 at this year's Juju Fes celebration in Japan.

The super teaser visual debuted today at Juju Fes 2026, an event marking the fifth anniversary of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. The promotional art centers on Ryomen Sukuna, depicted beneath dark, murky water, his sharp gaze fixed forward as one hand reaches toward the viewer.

The image carries an ominous callback. Accompanying the visual is a line attributed to Sukuna: "Do you remember? I told you that you'd get to see something interesting."

MAPPA, which has handled animation production across every season and the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film, returns for Season 4. Takeru Sato steps up as director, having co-assisted on Season 3 and previously helmed ZOMBIE LAND SAGA: Yumeginga Paradise. Shota Goshozono, who directed Seasons 2 and 3, serves as chief director.

Season 3, which covered Culling Game Part 1, concluded in March 2026.

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