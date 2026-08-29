‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Celebrates 5th Anniversary With Season 4 Preview Featuring Sukuna Teaser

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 is fast approaching, and now there’s a striking new teaser visual for The Culling Game Part 2 at this year's Juju Fes celebration in Japan.

The super teaser visual debuted today at Juju Fes 2026, an event marking the fifth anniversary of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. The promotional art centers on Ryomen Sukuna, depicted beneath dark, murky water, his sharp gaze fixed forward as one hand reaches toward the viewer.

The image carries an ominous callback. Accompanying the visual is a line attributed to Sukuna: "Do you remember? I told you that you'd get to see something interesting."