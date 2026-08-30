Brian Tyree Henry and Studio Mir Bring Steampunk Western 'Bass X Machina' to Netflix

Netflix has dropped the first teaser for Bass X Machina, an animated steampunk sci-fi Western coming to the platform this fall, with a voice cast led by Brian Tyree Henry and a premiere date.

The teaser, released Aug. 21, opens with Henry's protagonist drawing a line in the sand: "Out here, you do whatever you have to do to survive. I'm Bass Reeves, bounty hunter." The clip packs in gunfights, a train chase, and clashes with enormous machines against wide-open frontier backdrops, with one standout exchange landing as a dry, Western-flavored ultimatum: "If we disarm peaceably, you might live." / "What happens if we don't?" / "That happens."