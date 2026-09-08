The Kid Mero
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THE KID MERO SLANDERS THE MOST WILDLY DRESSED MEN ON THE OSCARS RED CARPET
Time to lay the smack down.
THE KID MERO'S GUIDE TO NBA ALL-STAR WEEKEND
KID MERO BLESSES US WITH SOME DO AND DON'T KNOWLEDGE DARTS.
THE KID MERO'S NO BS ADVICE GUIDE FOR VALENTIME'S DAY
Kid Mero comin wit some expert V-day advice.
The Kid Mero Has Some Problems With Azealia Banks
This is what happens when you call yourself the greatest female rapper.
THE KID MERO CRITIQUES GEORGE ZIMMERMAN'S PAINTINGS
When it comes to art, including the art of George Zimmerman, listen to Mero.
THE KID MERO REACTS TO THE OUTRAGEOUS STREET STYLE FROM PITTI UOMO
LET THE EURO SLANDER COMMENCE
THE KID MERO'S ADVICE FOR MAYOR DE BLASIO'S FIRST MONTH IN OFFICE
The voice of the Internet drops #knowledge on the new boss of New York.
THE KID MERO ON THE BEYONCE PHENOMENON
The Kid Mero offers his one of a kind opinion on Beyonce.
A PICTURE-BY-PICTURE BREAKDOWN OF RAPPERS' INFATUATION WITH ART BY THE KID MERO
This is what happens when knowledged arts gets applied to rappers.
THE KID MERO'S TIPS ON HOW TO FIX THE NEW YORK KNICKS
The Kid Mero weighs in on how Melo & Co. can stop the bleeding.
MIKE BLOOMBERG DOESN'T CARE ABOUT BRONX PEOPLE (OR NYC IN GENERAL)
Zero f**cks given.