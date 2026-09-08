The Kid Mero Portrait

The Kid Mero

Joined July 2014 | 19 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Not Available Lead

THE KID MERO SLANDERS THE MOST WILDLY DRESSED MEN ON THE OSCARS RED CARPET

Time to lay the smack down.

The Kid Mero4582 days ago
Not Available Lead

THE KID MERO'S GUIDE TO NBA ALL-STAR WEEKEND

KID MERO BLESSES US WITH SOME DO AND DON'T KNOWLEDGE DARTS.

The Kid Mero4598 days ago
Not Available Lead

THE KID MERO'S NO BS ADVICE GUIDE FOR VALENTIME'S DAY

Kid Mero comin wit some expert V-day advice.

The Kid Mero4599 days ago
Not Available Lead

THE KID MERO SHARES HIS THOUGHTS ON FACEBOOK TURNING 10

JU HEARRRD?!?!

The Kid Mero4606 days ago
Not Available Lead

The Kid Mero Has Some Problems With Azealia Banks

This is what happens when you call yourself the greatest female rapper.

The Kid Mero4608 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

THE KID MERO CRITIQUES GEORGE ZIMMERMAN'S PAINTINGS

When it comes to art, including the art of George Zimmerman, listen to Mero.

The Kid Mero4612 days ago
Not Available Lead

THE KID MERO REACTS TO THE RED CARPET AT THE GRAMMYS

MORE FASHION DARTS.

The Kid Mero4617 days ago
Not Available Lead

Requiem For NBA Jeans

The Kid Mero4620 days ago
Not Available Lead

THE KID MERO REACTS TO THE OUTRAGEOUS STREET STYLE FROM PITTI UOMO

LET THE EURO SLANDER COMMENCE

The Kid Mero4633 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

THE KID MERO'S ADVICE FOR MAYOR DE BLASIO'S FIRST MONTH IN OFFICE

The voice of the Internet drops #knowledge on the new boss of New York.

The Kid Mero4637 days ago
Not Available Lead

THE KID MERO'S NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTIONS

CHANGE YOUR LIFE, B.

The Kid Mero4642 days ago
Not Available Lead

THE KID MERO ON THE BEYONCE PHENOMENON

The Kid Mero offers his one of a kind opinion on Beyonce.

The Kid Mero4656 days ago
Not Available Lead

A PICTURE-BY-PICTURE BREAKDOWN OF RAPPERS' INFATUATION WITH ART BY THE KID MERO

This is what happens when knowledged arts gets applied to rappers.

The Kid Mero4663 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

THE KID MERO'S TIPS ON HOW TO FIX THE NEW YORK KNICKS

The Kid Mero weighs in on how Melo & Co. can stop the bleeding.

The Kid Mero4665 days ago
Not Available Lead

HYPEBEAST BEATDOWNS BY THE KID MERO

#Knowledge

The Kid Mero4668 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App