Jack Doherty Arrested on Domestic Violence Battery Charge in Fort Lauderdale

Influencer Jack Doherty was arrested Friday morning (Sept. 4) in Fort Lauderdale, his second run-in with Florida law enforcement in under a year.

Fort Lauderdale officers responded to a domestic dispute in the Riverside Park neighborhood, at the 1400 block of Southwest Fifth Court, at around 11:56 a.m., according to CBS News Miami. Police reported that Doherty, 22, and a woman got into a physical altercation inside a residence; the woman was not injured.

Doherty, born Jack Cashin Doherty, was booked into Broward County Main Jail. The charge, filed under Florida statute 784.03-1a1, covering battery in a domestic violence context, is classified as a misdemeanor.

Sources close to Doherty told TMZ that his actions during the incident were done in self-defense.

Friday's arrest is Doherty's legal incident in less than a year. In November 2025, Miami Beach police arrested him outside a smoke shop on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and resisting arrest. Officers reportedly found him carrying amphetamine and under 20 grams of marijuana. Miami-Dade court records show that case was resolved through a deferred prosecution program.