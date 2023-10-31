Viral Video Shows Jack Doherty's Bodyguard Punching Man in the Face in Front of Corinna Kopf, Among Others

A man was punched in the face by the bodyguard of Jack Doherty and the incident was captured on his Kick stream.

Doherty posted the video showing an argument between a man, a woman, and his bodyguard during his Halloween party Friday night. According to TMZ, the two individuals were associated with YouTuber Corinna Kopf, who is seen standing next to Doherty at the beginning of the clip.

The disagreement allegedly stems from an "apparent snub" from Kopf towards Doherty at the party. The bickering continued, even after the bodyguard got involved.

"Watch who you're talking to, dawg," the bodyguard told the man, which appeared to be a pretty obvious warning. After he continued to press the issue, the victim was punched in the face, knocking him to the ground and sending his neon green sunglasses flying through the air.