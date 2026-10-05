Gypsy Rose Creates Petition Against Cyber Bullying Following Death of Partner

Key Takeaways
- Gypsy Rose Blanchard launched a petition called "Support Kenan's Law: Fight Online Harassment" on Change.org and Instagram on Sunday, October 4, naming her late partner Ken Urker.
- The proposal, also called the Online Harassment Reporting and Accountability Act, would require platforms to treat coordinated harassment as patterns, add human review for serious complaints, and allow appeals with new evidence.
- Ken Urker was found dead at a home in Raceland, Louisiana, on Thursday, October 1, his 34th birthday, and Blanchard says she and Urker repeatedly reported harassment to TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Reddit without result.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard has put the name of her late partner, Ken Urker, on a petition that’s aimed at how social platforms deal with cyberbullying.
The petition, "Support Kenan's Law: Fight Online Harassment," went up on Change.org days after Urker’s death, and it proposes that social media platforms treat coordinated harassment campaigns as patterns rather than isolated posts.
The proposal, also framed as the Online Harassment Reporting and Accountability Act, calls for human review once complaints cross a serious threshold, appeals that accept new evidence, and requirements around preserving evidence and reporting outcomes publicly.
“I only have my daughter and my voice,” wrote Rose on Instagram. “Before his passing, Ken experienced an overwhelming amount of online scrutiny and what we believed crossed the line into targeted harassment and cyberbullying. Reports were made across multiple platforms, and far too often, the response was simply: ‘No violation.’ ”
“Ken’s passing has made me determined to turn pain into purpose,” she continued. “I cannot change what happened, but I can advocate for a better system for the next person who feels like no one is listening.”
A day after his death, Rose took to social media to express what she believed the impact of social media harassment had on his mental health.
"The cruelty toward him was something no human should have to endure," she wrote. "I believe the tremendous weight of that scrutiny and harassment had a profound impact on him."
She also framed his death as something she hopes registers with the people typing. "I hope his passing serves as a reminder that there is a real person behind every screen, every headline and every comment," she wrote.
Urker was found dead at a home in Raceland, Louisiana, on his 34th birthday (Oct. 1), following a 6:15 p.m. emergency call.
The two met through a prison pen-pal program while Blanchard was incarcerated for the 2015 murder of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard. They were engaged from October 2018 to August 2019, reconnected in spring 2024, and welcomed their daughter, Aurora, in December 2024.