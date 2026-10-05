Gypsy Rose Creates Petition Against Cyber Bullying Following Death of Partner

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has put the name of her late partner, Ken Urker, on a petition that’s aimed at how social platforms deal with cyberbullying.

The petition, "Support Kenan's Law: Fight Online Harassment," went up on Change.org days after Urker’s death, and it proposes that social media platforms treat coordinated harassment campaigns as patterns rather than isolated posts.

The proposal, also framed as the Online Harassment Reporting and Accountability Act, calls for human review once complaints cross a serious threshold, appeals that accept new evidence, and requirements around preserving evidence and reporting outcomes publicly.

“I only have my daughter and my voice,” wrote Rose on Instagram. “Before his passing, Ken experienced an overwhelming amount of online scrutiny and what we believed crossed the line into targeted harassment and cyberbullying. Reports were made across multiple platforms, and far too often, the response was simply: ‘No violation.’ ”

“Ken’s passing has made me determined to turn pain into purpose,” she continued. “I cannot change what happened, but I can advocate for a better system for the next person who feels like no one is listening.”