Latest Stories
Gypsy Rose Sparks Backlash After Appearing to Make Light of Mother’s Murder
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is facing criticism online after a recent TikTok video in which she appeared to reference her mother's killing in a lighthearted way.
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Offers Followers Rare Look at 14-Month-Old Daughter
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, who has been quiet about her 14-month old daughter Aurora since her birth in December 2024, shared a rare moment with Aurora hitting a major milestone.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals Postpartum 25-Pound Weight Loss in Before-and-After Photo
Blanchard gave birth to her first child with Ken Urker in December.
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Says Leaving Ex-Husband for New Man 'Weighs' on Her 'Conscience'
Blanchard reconnected with Ken Urker a month after separating from Ryan Anderson.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Warns Luigi Mangione About Fan Mail: 'There’s a Lot of Weirdos Out There'
Blanchard met her partner, Ken Urker, after he sent her mail when she was incarcerated.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard on If Casey Anthony Should Be Giving People Legal Advice: 'Not at All'
Anthony, who was acquitted for the murder of her two-year-old daughter Caylee in 2011, recently opened accounts on TikTok and Substack to share legal tools and resources.