‘Dragon Ball Super’ Artist Teases Manga's Return With Cryptic Fan Reply

A pair of social media posts has the Dragon Ball Super fandom convinced that the manga's long hiatus is finally coming to an end.

On Aug. 5, an X user shared a story about their seven-year-old son, who said his summer vacation wish was for Toyotarou to draw more Dragon Ball Super manga. The artist replied directly: "Thank you. I got it." The exchange initially drew little attention until the official V Jump X account reposted it and pointedly described Dragon Ball Super as a "serializing" work.