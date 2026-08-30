Pop Culture

‘Dragon Ball Super’ Artist Teases Manga's Return With Cryptic Fan Reply

V Jump's official account reposted Toyotarou's "Thank you. I got it." response to a child's summer wish.

Dragon Ball Super
YouTube/IGN

A pair of social media posts has the Dragon Ball Super fandom convinced that the manga's long hiatus is finally coming to an end.

On Aug. 5, an X user shared a story about their seven-year-old son, who said his summer vacation wish was for Toyotarou to draw more Dragon Ball Super manga. The artist replied directly: "Thank you. I got it." The exchange initially drew little attention until the official V Jump X account reposted it and pointedly described Dragon Ball Super as a "serializing" work.

The manga has been on hold since Chapter 103 was published in V Jump on March 20, 2024, the last installment before the death of original creator Akira Toriyama brought monthly serialization to an immediate stop. A brief return came in February 2025 with Chapter 104, a one-shot Goten and Trunks story that wrapped up Volume 24 and closed out the Super Hero Saga, which expands on the story of the 2022 film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

Toyotarou has been telegraphing a comeback for months. In a mid-2025 interview, he called a return without Toriyama "not impossible" and acknowledged he had already written much of the recent story material himself. He also posted a message to fans stating, "Everything is for the return of the series."

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