‘Dragon Ball Super’ Artist Teases Manga's Return With Cryptic Fan Reply

A pair of social media posts has the Dragon Ball Super fandom convinced that the manga's long hiatus is finally coming to an end.
On Aug. 5, an X user shared a story about their seven-year-old son, who said his summer vacation wish was for Toyotarou to draw more Dragon Ball Super manga. The artist replied directly: "Thank you. I got it." The exchange initially drew little attention until the official V Jump X account reposted it and pointedly described Dragon Ball Super as a "serializing" work.
The manga has been on hold since Chapter 103 was published in V Jump on March 20, 2024, the last installment before the death of original creator Akira Toriyama brought monthly serialization to an immediate stop. A brief return came in February 2025 with Chapter 104, a one-shot Goten and Trunks story that wrapped up Volume 24 and closed out the Super Hero Saga, which expands on the story of the 2022 film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.
Toyotarou has been telegraphing a comeback for months. In a mid-2025 interview, he called a return without Toriyama "not impossible" and acknowledged he had already written much of the recent story material himself. He also posted a message to fans stating, "Everything is for the return of the series."