Diddy Countersues Rodney Jones, Claims He Stole Private Video Footage and Sold It to Netflix

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has filed a countersuit against Rodney Jones, who accused him of sexual assault and harassment in a lawsuit filed in 2024.

In court documents reviewed by Complex, Diddy’s legal team has accused Jones, a videographer and producer, of obtaining unauthorized video footage and selling it so that it could be included in the four-part Netflix docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. Rodney Jones served as an independent contractor for Diddy between October 2022 and October 2023 to produce content for the 2023 album, The Love Album. Diddy’s legal team has alleged that Jones was facing “mounting legal fees” to defend himself against unconnected accusations of sexual misconduct, so he “demanded” more money from the disgraced Bad Boy Records founder.

They added that when Diddy refused to give him more than they agreed upon, he filed his sexual assault lawsuit in February 2024 as an apparent attempt to get back at his former employer. “Mr. Jones exploited Mr. Combs’ trust by stealing computer drives that contained footage owned by Mr. Combs and intended for use by Mr. Combs in a documentary about his life,” the countersuit alleges.

“[He] accessed those drives without authorization, copied the footage contained on them without authorization, and sold the stolen footage to Netflix… West Tower Road… and Curtis ‘50 Cent Jackson’ to use in their own competing documentary about Mr. Combs,” the countersuit reads. “As part of his agreement to sell the stolen footage, Mr. Jones was interviewed in the Netflix documentary—a bargained-for opportunity Mr. Jones leveraged to spread outrageous lies about his former benefactor.”

Diddy’s lawyers stated that Jones was a videographer during a 2022 yacht trip to St. Barts, and alleged that he stole footage from another cameraman and made attempts to conceal the theft. “Mr. Combs did not become aware of Mr. Jones’ theft until December 2025 when it came to his attention that the stolen footage… had been published by Netflix in a competing documentary,” the legal documents read.