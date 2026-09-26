Clint Eastwood Allegedly Once Copped to Daydreaming 'About Eating Some P*ssy' on Set

The stories contrast with Eastwood's reputation for running calm, efficient sets and often using an actor’s first or second take.

Clifton Collins Jr. claimed Clint Eastwood once froze during a shoot before apologizing and saying, "I was just thinking about eating some pussy."

Clint Eastwood is a legendary Hollywood actor and director, but apparently he's also a fan of cunnilingus. During a recent episode of the Outlaw Sh!t podcast, Clifton Collins Jr. recalled working with Eastwood, and shared an on-set moment that involved the Dirty Harry star going completely quiet in the middle of a shoot. According to Collins Jr., the crew noticed Eastwood had stopped moving and turned to see what was going on. "We all started looking, and he was like — it's like he was having a heart attack or something, but he was pretty still," Collins Jr. began.

Then came the explanation for the stillness. "And he's like, 'Sorry guys, sorry. I was, I was just thinking about eating some pussy,'" Collins Jr. recounted, before adding that Eastwood then snapped out of his daydream and told everyone: "When you're ready, go." Collins Jr.'s story about Eastwood's behavior on set comes almost two years after actor Phil Biedron revealed his own funny story about the legendary director on the set of Juror #2. Biedron reflected on his experience working with him during an interview with Vulture, explaining how the director's food habits ended up interfering with filming. "We’re in the courtroom, and we’re doing this dramatic scene," Biedron said. "And then you hear this light crunch sound. It was actually Clint, who was eating Cheez-Its and making the noise." Part of why any of this registers is that Eastwood famously runs calm, efficient sets, often skipping the shouted "action" and "cut" entirely and preferring to use the first or second take when filming.

"The objective is to make everything sound like the first time it's said, so the only thing I can do is try to pick it up the very first time it is said," he said to Film Comment in 2005. "You'd be surprised with good performers how interesting something can be the first time they try it."