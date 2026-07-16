Shia LaBeouf Was 'Exploding on Set,' in 'Deep Pain' During 'The Rooster Prince,' Director Says

Shia LaBeouf’s emotions got the best of him while filming upcoming drama, The Rooster Prince, according to the movie’s director.

Josh Penn Soskin, the writer-director of upcoming drama The Rooster Prince, published a first-person essay in Variety on Thursday (July 16), detailing LaBeouf's behavior during production of his debut feature.

"Shia LaBeouf was exploding on set," Soskin began, explaining that the actor was portraying a psychiatrist who suffered bipolar disorder. The film is based on Soskin’s brother, David, who died from suicide in 2018 after undergoing brain tumor surgery.

"He was in deep pain. In fact, he was in even more pain than all the pain he was causing. This was the kind of pain I had seen in my late brother David's eyes,” Soskin continued.

Production on The Rooster Prince began in November 2025. According to Soskin, LaBeouf, who has post-traumatic stress disorder, immersed himself in the role by memorizing David’s books and rarely sleeping to the point that it felt like David was “speaking” to him.