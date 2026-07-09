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LL Cool J Fondly Recalls Ol' Dirty Bastard Urinating on His Plaques: 'Loved Him Ever Since'

"I couldn't understand it," LL says of the moment, which occurred at the legendary Chung King Studios.

LL Cool J in a black beanie and sweater on the left; Ol' Dirty Bastard with braided hair and a jacket on the right.
Images via Getty/Julian Hamilton/FilmMagic & Getty/Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives

Piss-soaked plaques are at the center of one of LL Cool J’s most cherished Ol’ Dirty Bastard memories.

The story, to be clear, has sporadically made the rounds over the years, meaning this isn’t exactly new information. Still, nothing beats LL himself recalling his initial reaction to the perplexing act of urination in question, not to mention his respect for ODB from that point forward.

“I remember one time [the late Violator founder] Chris Lighty called me up, he was like, ‘Yo, you gotta come down here. You gotta come to Chung King Studios,’” the two-time Grammy winner said on a recent episode of Salute the Sample on SiriusXM’s Rock the Bells Radio. “I said, ‘What's wrong?’ He said, ‘For some reason, Ol' Dirty Bastard just came in here, broke all your plaques, and pissed on ‘em.”

LL continued, notably while laughing uproariously: “I said, ‘What I do?’ I didn't even understand it. I didn't even understand it! I couldn't understand it. Loved him ever since.”

This slice of hip-hop history is far from the only one associated with Chung King Studios. The New York City space, led by producer John King, welcomed a slew of superstars through its doors across nearly three decades of operation.

The artist formerly known as Kanye West, for example, put the space to use during sessions for his 2007 album Graduation. Other artists who recorded at Chung King include Lauryn Hill, Beastie Boys, Lil Wayne, and Amy Winehouse.

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