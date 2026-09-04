Brian Hickerson 2025 Arrest Footage Emerges, Shows Him Spitting Near Cops

Footage of Brian Hickerson, the ex-boyfriend of Hayden Panettiere, being arrested in West Hollywood has now been released to the public.

TMZ has obtained video of Hickerson laying under a bar table, barely responsive, captured at Barney's Beanery in West Hollywood on August 2, 2025. In the footage, Hickerson can be seen spitting in the direction of a police officer — although, it's not clear if it was intended to be aimed at them.

The clip begins with Hickerson already on his back beneath the table, barefoot, pressed against the wall. After officers pull him upright and place him in handcuffs, Hickerson, who appears barely conscious, appears to forcefully spit to his left, toward one of the officers holding him. A second deputy appears to respond sharply after it happens.

Sources told TMZ that before police arrived, Hickerson had allegedly broken a glass and thrown one of his shoes at another patron. A bar employee is claimed to have attempted to physically remove Hickerson but was unable to do so. Responding officers are said to have also had difficulty getting him out before ultimately arresting him outside the establishment.

Prosecutors ultimately declined to file charges from the Barney's Beanery incident, citing insufficient evidence. The bar's owner confirmed Hickerson was not permanently banned and remains welcome to return.