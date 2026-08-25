Hayden Panettiere's Mom Reveals Why She Became Estranged From Her Daughter a Year Before Her Death

Hayden Panettiere's mother is breaking her silence about the year of no contact that preceded her daughter's death, and the painful phone call that made it unavoidable.

In an interview with Good Morning America that aired on Monday (August 24), Lesley Vogel shared that she severed ties after Panettiere called to announce her return to on-and-off boyfriend Brian Hickerson. The news came after Vogel spent roughly six weeks visiting Los Angeles to help the actress with her health struggles.

"When I got the phone call from her saying, 'I'm going to be with the person I love,' and I just lost it," Vogel said, per People. “I could not believe that she had gone that far back. That he had been successful in reeling her back in with all of the things he had done to her.”

For the sake of her own well-being, Vogel says she distanced herself.

“I needed it. I needed to have that pocket of time, of course, I thought it was going to be a pocket of time,” she said. “I did not by any stretch of the imagination think that this was gonna happen to Hayden. I don't know why. I just didn't.”