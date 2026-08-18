Neutrogena Faces New Backlash After Hayden Panettiere’s Death

Key Takeaways
- Before her death at 36, Hayden Panettiere said Neutrogena and other brands dropped her after she went public about entering treatment for severe postpartum depression, calling it “shocking” that this was where they drew the line.
- The company has not explained why its long-running endorsement deal with one of its most visible 2000s faces ended, fueling backlash as fans revisit how openly discussing maternal mental health still carries professional risks outside standard workplace protections.
- Panettiere was found in cardiac arrest at a Greenville, South Carolina residence with no signs of trauma or foul play, and her cause of death remains under investigation as her recent memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, reframed her story of fame, addiction, and motherhood.
Neutrogena is facing renewed scrutiny following Hayden Panettiere’s death after an interview resurfaced in which the actress said the skincare giant dropped her when she publicly disclosed her struggle with postpartum depression. Panettiere, who died on August 16 at 36, had spent years as one of the brand’s most recognizable celebrity ambassadors before the relationship abruptly ended.
According to AdAge, during a May interview with Jay Shetty, Panettiere said Neutrogena and other corporate partners walked away after she entered treatment for postpartum depression. “Of all the things I had been caught doing, that being the thing where they drew the line was shocking to me,” she said.
Neutrogena has not publicly responded to the renewed criticism or detailed why its endorsement deal with Panettiere ended.
The partnership made Panettiere a fixture of 2000s beauty advertising, with her face appearing across Neutrogena commercials during the height of her Heroes fame. She gave birth to her daughter, Kaya, in December 2014 and later revealed that she had experienced severe postpartum depression.
Panettiere entered treatment in 2015 and again in 2016, speaking about the condition at a time when celebrity conversations about maternal mental health remained relatively rare—and often carried professional consequences.
Postpartum depression can qualify for workplace protections under federal laws including the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Pregnancy Discrimination Act, and the Family and Medical Leave Act, depending on the worker, employer, and circumstances.
Celebrity endorsement agreements, however, are typically governed by private contracts rather than standard employer-employee rules.
Panettiere never announced legal action against Neutrogena, and no evidence has emerged that the company violated employment law.
The renewed backlash comes as authorities continue investigating Panettiere’s death. She was found unresponsive inside a Greenville, South Carolina, residence where she had been temporarily staying.
First responders discovered her in cardiac arrest and attempted advanced life-support measures before she was pronounced dead at 2:32 p.m.
An autopsy found “no signs of trauma” that contributed to her death, according to Greenville County Coroner Mike Ellis. Police have also said the preliminary investigation revealed no foul play or suspicious circumstances. Her cause and manner of death remain pending additional studies.
Panettiere had spent the months before her death reclaiming the story of a life shaped by childhood fame, addiction, motherhood and difficult family relationships. Her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, addressed those struggles directly.