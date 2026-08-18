Neutrogena Faces New Backlash After Hayden Panettiere’s Death

Panettiere was found in cardiac arrest at a Greenville, South Carolina residence with no signs of trauma or foul play, and her cause of death remains under investigation as her recent memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, reframed her story of fame, addiction, and motherhood.

The company has not explained why its long-running endorsement deal with one of its most visible 2000s faces ended, fueling backlash as fans revisit how openly discussing maternal mental health still carries professional risks outside standard workplace protections.

Before her death at 36, Hayden Panettiere said Neutrogena and other brands dropped her after she went public about entering treatment for severe postpartum depression, calling it “shocking” that this was where they drew the line.

Neutrogena is facing renewed scrutiny following Hayden Panettiere’s death after an interview resurfaced in which the actress said the skincare giant dropped her when she publicly disclosed her struggle with postpartum depression. Panettiere, who died on August 16 at 36, had spent years as one of the brand’s most recognizable celebrity ambassadors before the relationship abruptly ended. According to AdAge, during a May interview with Jay Shetty, Panettiere said Neutrogena and other corporate partners walked away after she entered treatment for postpartum depression. “Of all the things I had been caught doing, that being the thing where they drew the line was shocking to me,” she said. Neutrogena has not publicly responded to the renewed criticism or detailed why its endorsement deal with Panettiere ended.