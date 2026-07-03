Hayden Panettiere

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Hayden Panettiere.
Pop Culture

Hayden Panettiere Defends Memoir's Famous Men Claims: 'You Don't Make a Story Like That Up'

The actor has pushed back on claims that she fabricated disturbing accounts in her memoir to boost sales of the new book.

tara mahadevan57 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 06: Hayden Panettiere attends the world premiere of Paramount's "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on March 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by D
Pop Culture

Hayden Panettiere Recalls Oscar Winning Actor Tricking Her Into Looking at His Testicles

The actress was 19 at the time of the incident.

tara mahadevan59 days ago
Hayden Panettiere attends amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022 at Pacific Design Center on November 03, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Hayden Panettiere Says One Interview Cost Her a Major Brand Deal

The 'Nashville' actress claims Neutrogena chose not to renew her contract after her candid 2015 interview about postpartum depression.

Alex Gonzalez65 days ago
Hayden Panettiere with blonde hair in an updo, wearing a black outfit, stands in front of a backdrop with red and white text.
Pop Culture

Hayden Panettiere Claims She Was Once Lured Onto a Boat With a Naked and ‘Very Famous’ Actor

The 'Nashville' actress says the alleged incident took place when she was 18 years old.

Alex Ocho67 days ago
US actress Hayden Panettiere arrives for the world premiere of "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City on March 6, 2023.
Pop Culture

Hayden Panettiere Says ‘Nashville’ Role Fed Addiction Issues: ‘I Wasn’t Able to Take Care of Myself’

The actress developed anxiety that "made her incapable of functioning properly."

Jaelani Turner-Williams67 days ago
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Actor Milo Ventimiglia and actress Hayden Panettiere participate in the Jules Verne Adventure Film Festival Closing Night: Lifetime Achievement Award to Stan Lee with a Tribute to 'Heroes' held at The Los Angeles Theater on December 15, 2007 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Hayden Panettiere Addresses Her Breakup With Milo Ventimiglia Years Later

'It was like my world had crumbled,' the actress admitted.

Holly Riordan71 days ago
Hayden Panettiere in a black outfit poses confidently at a "Scream VI" event backdrop.
Pop Culture

Hayden Panettiere Comes Out: 'Yes, I Am Bisexual'

The actress made the reveal while promoting her upcoming memoir, out later this month.

Trace William Cowen72 days ago
Scream VI still from new film pictured
Pop Culture

‘Scream VI’ Becomes Highest-Grossing Entry in Franchise at Domestic Box Office

As expected, the latest 'Scream' sequel has now become the highest-grossing entry in the beloved horror franchise at the domestic box office.

Trace William Cowen1195 days ago
Scream VI trailer has arrived. Movie is out in March.
Pop Culture

Watch the New Trailer for 'Scream VI'

A new trailer for 'Scream VI' has arrived. The film, which stars Jenna Ortega, Courteney Cox, Hayden Panettiere, and more, will hit theaters in March.

Abel Shifferaw1275 days ago
Hayden Pannettiere and boyfriend involved in brawl outside West Hollywood hotel
Pop Culture

Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Violated Probation Due to Involvement in Recent Brawl Outside Hollywood Hotel

Just two weeks after Hayden Pannettiere and her boyfriend were involved in a massive brawl outside a hotel, the latter is facing a probation violation.

Brad Callas1560 days ago
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Hayden Pannettiere and boyfriend involved in brawl outside West Hollywood hotel
Pop Culture

Hayden Panettiere and Boyfriend Involved in Brawl Outside West Hollywood Hotel

Hayden Pannettiere and her boyfriend Brian Hickerson were involved in a massive brawl outside the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood on Thursday.

Brad Callas1574 days ago
Hayden Panettiere
Pop Culture

Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Arrested Again for Alleged Domestic Violence

Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, has been arrested again for alleged domestic violence.

Joe Price2341 days ago

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