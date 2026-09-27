Bill Burr Argues for AI to Replace CEOs Instead of Workers

The comedian made the case during a sit-down with Rolling Stone, pointing out that it makes way more sense to create AI CEOs instead of AI workers, considering the fact that companies will save way more.

Bill Burr is pitching a different use for artificial intelligence : point it at the top of the org chart.

“All this AI is to replace working people. It's like, why don't you make an AI CEO that's empathetic, that cares about the middle class and the future of the planet?” the comedian asked.

“They're making way more. You take that guy's salary versus all the work. You're going to save way more money replacing one guy,” Burr continued. “Why don't you do that? Because it's not for us, it's for them."

The numbers behind the bit are not small. The average CEO-to-worker pay ratio at large public companies sits near 290 to 1.

Elsewhere in the interview, Burr turned to healthcare executives and their reaction to the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

"The response to the Luigi thing was not to be like, 'Well, hey, maybe we need to look at what we're doing if what we're doing makes some crazy person do this.' Their response was to take their faces off of the internet and get security."