No, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Isn't Dead

Altman is also fighting a high-profile sexual abuse lawsuit filed by his sister Ann, which he calls baseless and has countersued over for defamation, as the case moves into depositions and procedural battles over evidence and medical exams.

The hoax comes amid a tense period for Altman, whose San Francisco home was targeted twice in April—once with an alleged Molotov cocktail and later during a gunfire investigation—though no one was injured in either incident.

Google Search briefly and incorrectly listed a date of death for OpenAI CEO Sam Altman after vandalized public info sources like his Wikipedia page falsely claimed he’d been assassinated or had changed his name, before the company fixed the error and stressed it wasn’t a manual change.

Sam Altman has had a rough few months, but despite what Google told the internet for a few hours, the OpenAI CEO is very much alive. According to Business Insider, Google briefly listed August 12 as Altman’s date of death, setting off confusion across X and Reddit as screenshots of the false result spread. One user summed up the reaction pretty efficiently: “WTF....google says sam is dead?” Google eventually corrected the result and confirmed that nobody inside the company had manually declared the 41-year-old tech executive deceased.