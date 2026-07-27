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How to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish

The 'Triple White' Virginia Adistar Jellyfish campaign stars Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith.

Jeremiah Smith 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
Jeremiah Smith with the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish. Dropping on Complex. Via David Cabrera for Complex

Pharrell Williams and Adidas are releasing a new iteration of their hyped Virginia Adistar Jellyfish sneaker that’s perfect for the summer.

Just moments ago, the two entities revealed that their Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish is releasing this week in a clean “Triple White” colorway. It’s important to note that the style will also release on Complex.

The Virginia Adistar Jellyfish was one of the best new sneaker models of 2025, thanks to its intricate and exaggerated proportions. Not only does this pair don a white-on-white colorway, but hidden on the exoskeleton cage structure is a glow-in-the-dark detail, which is seen in the images below.

Readers will be able to cop this “Triple White” Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish colorway on Saturday, Aug. 1, at Complex. The sneaker retails for $300. Ahead of the launch we caught up with the face of the sneaker, Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith, for an exclusive interview.

What was your reaction to becoming the new face of the Adistar Jellyfish and part of the Virginia world?
It was definitely humbling. Not everybody gets opportunities like this, and it’s cool they see something in me. Sometimes athletes get put into a box, and I am excited to show my creative side through fashion.

What does this partnership and announcement mean to you at this stage of your career?
It’s big for me. I’m always going to be an athlete first but getting an opportunity like this while I am still in college is incredible. I’ve always been interested in fashion and to tap into my interests on and off the field through this partnership has been great.

What do you like most about the sneaker and how does it match your personal style?
I like that the Jellyfish can fit whatever vibe you're going for. You can throw them on with pretty much anything and they still stand out without trying too hard. Whether I'm keeping it simple or dressing it up a little more, they’re versatile. That's probably my favorite part—they're comfortable, they're different, and they fit my style.

Why do you feel the Adistar Jellyfish fits your personality and energy
There’s so many details, like it’s very dynamic, but it’s still a solid shoe. I always want to look good but need to be comfortable, and these shoes hit both of those easily.

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