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NBA fans have seen many a terrible trade unfold over the years. Some stars have been dealt for the pu-pu platter, while others have been shipped out of town before they had the chance to blossom. Check out the 20 worst trades in NBA history.
Aaron C. Mansfield

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) Tom Hanks and Tim Allen attend the Toy Story 5 Los Angeles World Premiere at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on June 09, 2026.
Pop Culture

Tom Hanks Recalls Rough Cut of 'Toy Story' Not Being 'Enjoyable'

Pixar executives walked out of the screening of the rough cut without reacting.

Jaelani Turner-Williams28 days ago
Toy Story 5 Trailer
Pop Culture

First 'Toy Story 5' Trailer Finds Woody and Buzz Facing a New Threat

The much-anticipated sequel will hit U.S. theaters this spring.

Joshua Espinoza156 days ago
casey wilson and tim allen pictured
Pop Culture

Casey Wilson Accuses Tim Allen of Being ‘F*cking Rude,’ Acted Like ‘Such a B*tch’ During ‘Santa Clauses’ Shoot

Casey Wilson appeared on one episode of the Disney series, playing the adult version of a character from the original 1994 film.

Trace William Cowen961 days ago
Pamela Anderson at Cannes Gala 2019 and Tim Allen at The Santa Clauses premiere
Pop Culture

Pamela Anderson Claims Tim Allen Flashed Her on ‘Home Improvement' Set, Actor Denies Allegation

Pamela Anderson has alleged that Tim Allen flashed his penis at her on the set of 'Home Improvement​​' in 1991​​​​​ when she was 23-years-old.

Joe Price1279 days ago
Tim Allen on Chris Evans' Lightyear movie
Pop Culture

Tim Allen Criticizes Chris Evans' 'Lightyear' Movie: 'It Has No Relationship to Buzz' (UPDATE)

The 69-year-old actor, who voiced Buzz Lightyear in the first four 'Toy Story' films, says he discussed the animated prequel with executives "many years ago."

Joshua Espinoza1484 days ago
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A still from the upcoming 'Lightyear' is shown.
Pop Culture

Pixar Drops ‘Lightyear’ Trailer With Chris Evans Voicing the Titular Space Ranger

The 'Toy Story' universe is expanding with the rollout of 'Lightyear,' a new origin story feature focused on the journey of a certain recognizable Space Ranger.

Trace William Cowen1732 days ago
Toy Story
Pop Culture

'Toy Story 4' Expected to Open to Huge $150-$200 Million Domestic Debut

Disney's streak of box office dominance will likely continue this weekend.

Joe Price2592 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Toy Story 4' Drops Final Trailer

Woody, Buzz, and new pal Forky bring the brand back to theaters this June.

Trace William Cowen2622 days ago
Toy Story
Pop Culture

International 'Toy Story 4' Trailer Offers New Footage

The latest 'Toy Story 4' look gives us more Buzz and Bo Peep, plus extra glimpses of new characters voiced by Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, and Jordan Peele.

Joe Price2677 days ago
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Toy Story 4
Pop Culture

First Full 'Toy Story 4' Trailer Brings Back Woody, Buzz Lightyear & Co.

Nine years after Pixar's last entry in the franchise, 'Toy Story 4' is set to debut in theaters on June 21.

tara mahadevan2685 days ago
tim allen
Pop Culture

Tim Allen Shares Hints About Keanu Reeves' Role In 'Toy Story 4'

Tim Allen shared a little bit about Reeves' as-yet-unnamed character in 'Toy Story 4.'

Alex Galbraith2802 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor and Ginuwine Collabo You Need

This Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor and Ginuwine mash-up is perfect.

Christopher Spata4367 days ago

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