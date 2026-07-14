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Kai Cenat Shares 'Harry Potter'-Inspired Trailer for Streamer University's Class of 2026

As Kai recently vowed to fans, he plans to make Streamer University an annual event "for as long as I am alive."

Kai Cenat with long hair and a headband, sitting in a chair, holding a microphone, wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.
Image via Getty/Slaven Vlasic

Kai Cenat is again tapping into his affinity for the Harry Potter franchise in the new trailer for this year’s edition of his Streamer University program.

Yonna Jay, previously confirmed as a club director at the second installment of Streamer University, appears in the new trailer, which takes a decidedly cinematic approach to introducing the 2026 class. Once on the Hogwarts-style train, streamers madi2hottyy and Reemknocks start pondering all the ways they plan to enjoy themselves as students this year, including “weed” and “bottles.”

Given Yonna’s prior warning that “the dean does not like parties,” it’s not surprising that this leads to Kai himself popping up to kick the two off the train, telling them he’s “disappointed” before launching into a reminder of his policies.

“No partying, no smoking, no drinking, no skipping class or breaking any of the campus rules,” Kai urged to the remaining students, only to discover that Madi and Reem have snuck onto the top of the train in an effort to continue their journey.

Streamer University’s 2026 edition kicks off on July 15. Billed as a “content creator event” providing accepted students with the opportunity to “learn from those with expertise in specific areas,” the program, though not formally accredited, does feature a number of familiar faces.

This year’s Streamer University staff boasts T-Pain, Cinna, and Gibson Hazard among those in leadership-style positions. Confirmed students include Skai Jackson, Jordyn Lucas, Giovanna Ramos, and more.

As previously reported, Streamer University, though only in its second year, is designed to remain an annual event for the foreseeable future. In fact, per Kai, his aim is to hold the event “every goddamn year for as long as I am alive.”

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