Kai Cenat Shares 'Harry Potter'-Inspired Trailer for Streamer University's Class of 2026

Kai Cenat is again tapping into his affinity for the Harry Potter franchise in the new trailer for this year’s edition of his Streamer University program.

Yonna Jay, previously confirmed as a club director at the second installment of Streamer University, appears in the new trailer, which takes a decidedly cinematic approach to introducing the 2026 class. Once on the Hogwarts-style train, streamers madi2hottyy and Reemknocks start pondering all the ways they plan to enjoy themselves as students this year, including “weed” and “bottles.”

Given Yonna’s prior warning that “the dean does not like parties,” it’s not surprising that this leads to Kai himself popping up to kick the two off the train, telling them he’s “disappointed” before launching into a reminder of his policies.

“No partying, no smoking, no drinking, no skipping class or breaking any of the campus rules,” Kai urged to the remaining students, only to discover that Madi and Reem have snuck onto the top of the train in an effort to continue their journey.