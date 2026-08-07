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Sneakers

The Best New Sneakers Available Now on Complex

Shop the latest sneaker drops from Adidas, Nike, Vans, and Willy Chavarria available on Complex right now.

A collection of six sneakers in various styles and colors, including white, pink, blue, and black designs.
complex.com/shop

Looking for the newest sneaker releases? Complex features the latest drops, including the Adidas Terra Mono, Willy Chavarria x Adidas Megaride, Adidas x CLOT Superstar, Nike Air Max 95 OG "Emerald," Vans LX Old Skool 36 Souvenir, and Nike Zoom Streak 3. Here is everything available to cop right now.

Shop the latest Sneakers on Complex

Adidas Terra Mono

Price: $160
How to Buy: Shop Adidas on Complex

The Adidas Terra Mono features archival running design lines paired with Lightstrike Pro cushioning for responsive everyday wear. Finished with a speed lacing system and a Core White, Off White, and Core Black color palette.

Shop the Adidas Terra Mono - White

Chavarria Megaride AG - Bubblegum

Price: $200
How to Buy: Shop Adidas on Complex

A collaboration between Willy Chavarria and adidas built on the Megaride tooling. Features a breathable mesh base, sculpted synthetic overlays, branded tongue detailing, and a chunky futuristic platform sole in Clear Pink.

Shop the Chavarria Megaride AG - Bubblegum

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CLOT x Adidas Superstar “Coffee”

Price: $200
How to Buy: Shop Adidas on Complex

The CLOT Superstar by Edison Chen reimagines the classic silhouette with a premium leather upper, signature shell toe, distinctive wavy ripple outsole, and contrast orange detailing.

Shop the ADIDAS X CLOT EX ORANGE SUPERSTAR

Vans LX Old Skool 36 Souvenir - Oatmeal

Price: $125
How to Buy: Shop Vans on Complex

The Vans LX Old Skool 36 "Souvenir" utilizes original Style 36 proportions with a shorter toe cap, multi-color frayed knit side stripes, a pre-dirtied finish, souvenir pins, and Sola Foam ADC biobased insoles.

Shop the Vans LX Old Skool 36 Souvenir

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Nike Air Max 95 OG "Emerald"

Price: $190
How to Buy: Shop Nike on Complex

The Nike Air Max 95 OG features visible Max Air cushioning in the heel and forefoot, synthetic leather and textile layered paneling, and the original "Emerald" colorway.

Shop the Nike Air Max 95 OG "Emerald"

Nike Zoom Streak 3 - Black / Volt

Price: $120
How to Buy: Shop Nike on Complex

The Nike Zoom Streak 3 features a lightweight mesh upper, foam midsole, Air Zoom cushioning technology, and a high-contrast graphic print in Black, Volt, and Summit White.

Shop the Nike Zoom Streak 3 - Black / Volt

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