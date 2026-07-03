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Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher and hospitalized on Thursday night after being sacked in the second quarter against the Bengals.Zach Dionne
The NBA thinks it's got next. The NFL thinks that's funny. Did the league fall off, and how can it get back on?Aaron C. Mansfield
The 7-on-7 A7FL plays without pads or helmets, and thinks they're safer for it.Richard Boadu
How Canadian researchers, CFL rules, and an NFL concussion partnership are leading to a safer game...and more questions.Marika Washchyshyn