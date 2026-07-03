Concussions

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Julio Rodriguez celebrates after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2025 American League Championship Series.
Bets

Julio Rodriguez Injury Update: When Will Mariners CF Return?

J-Rod suffered a concussion last week. How long will the three-time All-Star be out?

Matt Burke12 days ago
Puka Nacua in a Los Angeles Rams uniform with number 12, celebrating on the field.
Sports

Puka Nacua Sparks Backlash With Claim That Concussions Are 'All in Your Head'

The star wideout’s comments during a livestream reignited debate over player safety and the NFL’s concussion protocols.

Mark Elibert207 days ago
Brett Favre attends 2016 Hall of Fame enshrinement
Sports

Brett Favre-Backed Concussion Drug Companies Allegedly Overstated Effectiveness, Used Money Intended for Welfare

Two companies backed by Brett Favre allegedly exaggerated the effectiveness of their concussion drugs and connections to the NFL, according to a new report.

Brad Callas1348 days ago
Jake Paul speaks with Graham Bensinger
Pop Culture

Jake Paul Claims Concussions Have Led to Memory Loss, Slurred Speech

Paul, who says he has suffered from 20 to 30 concussions, explained that he’s talked to “tons and tons” of people about treating such injuries.

Brenton Blanchet1673 days ago
tacko
Sports

7' 6" Tacko Fall in Concussion Protocol After Hitting Head on Ceiling

Fall is ridiculously tall, even in the stretched-out standards of the NBA.

Alex Galbraith2459 days ago
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Bob Costas attends the Broadway Opening Night Performance for 'Network'
Sports

Bob Costas Says He Was Removed From 2018 Super Bowl Broadcast Team for Concussion Stance

The end of Bob Costas' career ended with NBC abruptly removing Costas from last year's Super Bowl broadcast team.

Xavier Hamilton2715 days ago
Dark Prescott
Sports

Dak Prescott Used Smelling Salts After Being Cleared of Concussion

Dak Prescott was seen using smelling salts after being cleared to play following big hit to the head. The clip has medical professionals wondering about safety.

countcenci2826 days ago
Tom Brady, Aaron Hernandez
Sports

Patriots Teammates Open Up About Aaron Hernandez's Unusual Behavior

'The Boston Globe''s Spotlight team is reporting on former Pats TE Aaron Hernandez. In part 3, his former teammates detail his chaotic conduct with the team.

countcenci2832 days ago
Tom Brady
Sports

Tom Brady Says the NFL Today Is 'Glorified College Football'

Tom Brady said the NFL has changed with the rules protecting quarterbacks and wide receivers, that it's more of a wide open college game now.

countcenci2839 days ago
NFL ref's roughing the passer call
Sports

NFL Reportedly Rethinking Its Roughing the Passer Penalty

Following a marked uptick in roughing the passer penalties through the NFL's first three weeks, the competition committee is wondering how to fix the issue.

countcenci2853 days ago
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Clay Matthews
Sports

Packers Fans Parody the Proper Way to Tackle After Clay Matthews Says NFL 'Going Soft'

Clay Matthews was penalized for roughing the passer again and fans are turning it into a meme.

countcenci2854 days ago
Kirby Lee
Sports

Jerry Jones Wants Shorter Preseason, Longer Regular Season

Given the prevalence of concussions and other serious injuries that keep occurring on the NFL gridiron, some football fans have pushed for a shorter preseason. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is in favor of that idea.

Aaron C. Mansfield2881 days ago
The NFL logo.
Sports

NFL Will Not Be Making Changes to New Helmet Rule

After a meeting of league officials, the NFL announced that there would not be any changes made to a new rule that penalizes players for leading into a tackle with their helmet.

Mike DeStefano2887 days ago
Kevin Jairaj
Sports

Richard Sherman Says NFL's 'Idiotic' New Tackling Rule 'Should Be Dismissed Immediately'

Richard Sherman is never afraid to speak his mind. While numerous fans are voicing their displeasure over the new leading-with-the-head tackling rule the NFL is employing this season, Sherman has joined the chorus of naysayers.

Aaron C. Mansfield2889 days ago
Jake Roth
Sports

Former Washington State QB Tyler Hilinski Tests Positive for CTE After Suicide

Former Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski, who took his own life in January 2018, has tested positive for chronic traumatic encephalopathy. He was 21 when he died.

Aaron C. Mansfield2944 days ago
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Running back Jamal Lewis of the Cleveland Browns
Sports

Former Running Back Jamal Lewis Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts He's Had Since Retiring

Ex-NFL running back Jamal Lewis opens up about the downside of post-NFL life.

Gavin Evans2972 days ago
Cowboys
Sports

NFL Adds Harsher Penalties, Possible Ejections, for Hits Using Crown of the Helmet

The NFL expanded its rules for hits with the crown of the helmet.

Gavin Evans3035 days ago

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