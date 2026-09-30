Pop Culture

Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Santa in Teaser Trailer for Holiday Heist Comedy 'The Man With the Bag'

When a "very naughty elf" makes off with Santa's red bag, he's forced to enlist someone off the "Naughty List" to help him save the holiday season.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who already has Jingle All the Way in his holiday arsenal, is fully immersed in the spirit of the season in the just-released teaser trailer for The Man With the Bag.

In the Adam Shankman-directed comedy, the former Governor of California plays a version of Santa Claus who’s tasked with tracking down “a very naughty elf” accused of stealing his signature red bag. To track down the elf, played by Awkwafina, Santa enlists someone off the “Naughty List” (Alan Ritchson) to help him save Christmas.

Also joining Schwarzenegger in The Man With the Bag are Kyle Mooney, Berkeley James, Michael Cyril Creighton, Liza Koshy, Jane Krakowski, and Ken Jeong. The PG-rated comedy hits Prime Video on Dec. 2.

Up top, catch the teaser.

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