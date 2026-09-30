Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Santa in Teaser Trailer for Holiday Heist Comedy 'The Man With the Bag'

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who already has Jingle All the Way in his holiday arsenal, is fully immersed in the spirit of the season in the just-released teaser trailer for The Man With the Bag.

In the Adam Shankman-directed comedy, the former Governor of California plays a version of Santa Claus who’s tasked with tracking down “a very naughty elf” accused of stealing his signature red bag. To track down the elf, played by Awkwafina, Santa enlists someone off the “Naughty List” (Alan Ritchson) to help him save Christmas.