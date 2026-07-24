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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Alan Ritchson Confirms He's in Talks With DC to Play Non-Batman Character
Appearing at San Diego Comic-Con, the 'Reacher' star addressed years of Batman casting speculation, revealing he and DC Studios are in active conversations about an unspecified role.
Trey Alston9 hours ago
Pop Culture
'Reacher' Season 4 Trailer Arrives With 'Neagley' Spinoff Teaser at Comic-Con
Season 5 of 'Reacher' is already underway.
Trey Alston14 hours ago