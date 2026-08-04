David Harbour Fights His Way Off Naughty List in 'Violent Night 2' Trailer f/ Kristen Bell

David Harbour, fresh off bagging a well-deserved Emmy nomination for DTF St. Louis, is fighting his way off the naughty list in the new trailer for Violent Night 2.

“I don’t wanna alarm anybody but there may not be another Christmas ever again,” Harbour’s Santa Claus warns bewildered mall employees early into the new trailer, seen above. “Santa got put on the naughty list. Maybe I killed too many people, I don’t know.”