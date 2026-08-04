David Harbour Fights His Way Off Naughty List in 'Violent Night 2' Trailer f/ Kristen Bell

David Harbour, fresh off bagging a well-deserved Emmy nomination for DTF St. Louis, is fighting his way off the naughty list in the new trailer for Violent Night 2.
“I don’t wanna alarm anybody but there may not be another Christmas ever again,” Harbour’s Santa Claus warns bewildered mall employees early into the new trailer, seen above. “Santa got put on the naughty list. Maybe I killed too many people, I don’t know.”
Maybe so, but—despite Santa’s best efforts at refraining from violence—it seems he’ll be knocking off plenty more bodies in Spermageddon filmmaker Tommy Wirkola’s sequel to the original 2022 critical and commercial hit.
Joining the madness this time around is Kristen Bell, who complements Santa’s latest mission by bringing in her own unique flair for doling out blood-drenched justice.
Violent Night 2 aims to adultify the holiday season starting Dec. 4. See the new trailer—also featuring alums from Mad Men and The Sopranos, not to mention a guy getting hurled into an industrial oven—up top.