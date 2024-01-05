50 Cent Offers To Help Terrence Howard in Legal Battle Over 'Empire' Pay

50 Cent says he can help Terrence Howard in his legal battle against Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

In December, the Oscar-nominated actor announced a lawsuit against CAA, alleging he was underpaid for his work on the hit Fox series Empire. At a press conference that month, Howard, who again spoke of a possible retirement, said he “never received a compensation as a producer” despite having been instrumental in the creative process behind the show.

“I know that in coming and speaking out against CAA and all the relationships that CAA has that this might be a death blow to me being able to secure work inside of that," Howard told reporters at the time.

This week, 50, whose success as a TV producer is well-documented, urged Howard to give him a call.