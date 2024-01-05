50 Cent Offers To Help Terrence Howard in Legal Battle Over 'Empire' Pay

50 Cent says he can help Terrence Howard in his legal battle against Creative Artists Agency (CAA).
In December, the Oscar-nominated actor announced a lawsuit against CAA, alleging he was underpaid for his work on the hit Fox series Empire. At a press conference that month, Howard, who again spoke of a possible retirement, said he “never received a compensation as a producer” despite having been instrumental in the creative process behind the show.
“I know that in coming and speaking out against CAA and all the relationships that CAA has that this might be a death blow to me being able to secure work inside of that," Howard told reporters at the time.
This week, 50, whose success as a TV producer is well-documented, urged Howard to give him a call.
"[C]all my phone I will get you the money they was supposed to get for you," the G-Unit Films and Television founder said in an Instagram comment on Thursday. "I'm not playing no games over here."
50’s public gesture follows similar words of support he offered to Howard’s fellow Empire alum Taraji P. Henson last month. As previously reported, Henson said she canned her whole team after they failed to parlay her popularity as Cookie into additional successes. Per 50, Henson's team "dropped the ball."
The new year is looking quite bright for 50 and company, as the Power producer is entering 2024 fresh off the unveiling of his G-Unit production company's new facilities in Louisiana.