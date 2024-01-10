50 Cent Uses Mary J. Blige’s ‘Power’ Salary to Prove He Wants to Help Taraji P. Henson

50 Cent wants people to know he’s serious about helping Taraji P. Henson , and he’s using Mary J. Blige 's role in Power Book II: Ghost as an example.

Henson revealed last month she fired her whole team for not capitalizing on the popularity of the hit TV show Empire , and 50 took it upon himself to go on social media to say he wanted to help her out.

Now, to prove he’s serious about giving Henson an opportunity to build her career back up, the Queens native hopped on Instagram with a post of himself in a restaurant and a caption that mentioned STARZ gave Mary a nice salary to appear in the Power Universe.

“Someone called me today thinking I was bullsh!ting about working with @tarajiphenson till I told them what I made STARZ pay @therealmaryjblige to be on GHOST, I ain’t out here fvcking around,” 50 wrote.