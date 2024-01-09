50 Cent Is 'Practicing Abstinence' in 2024: 'I Don't Have Time to Be Distracted'

50 seems to be going against his own lyrics from "In Da Club," where he once rapped "I'm into havin' sex, I ain't into makin' love."

50's been coy about his relationships over the years, although he's been linked to Ciara, Vivica A. Fox, Meagan Good, and Chelsea Handler. He also has two sons, Marquise, 26, and Sire, 10, both from separate previous relationships.

The decision to be abstinent will likely help 50 focus on furthering his television and film projects, as the 48-year-old is planning to release a documentary surrounding Diddy and the recent sexual assault allegations he's faced. The project will be crafted by 50's production company, G-Unit Film & Television, with proceeds being donated to victims of sexual abuse.

50's kept his foot on Diddy's neck during the latter part of 2023, resharing stories centering Diddy allegations on Instagram, and even accusing the Bad Boy Records founder of having involvement in 2Pac's 1996 murder.