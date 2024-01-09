50 Cent Is 'Practicing Abstinence' in 2024: 'I Don't Have Time to Be Distracted'

50 Cent is refraining from sex all 2024.
Promoting his champagne and cognac brands Le Chemin Du Roi and Branson Cognac on Instagram, the rapper-mogul captioned his post with an announcement about "practicing abstinence" this year.
"My new idea is so big, I don’t have time to be distracted I’m practicing abstinence, I have been meditating and focusing on my goals," 50 wrote. "I hope this New Year helps you excel to the next level."
50 seems to be going against his own lyrics from "In Da Club," where he once rapped "I'm into havin' sex, I ain't into makin' love."
50's been coy about his relationships over the years, although he's been linked to Ciara, Vivica A. Fox, Meagan Good, and Chelsea Handler. He also has two sons, Marquise, 26, and Sire, 10, both from separate previous relationships.
The decision to be abstinent will likely help 50 focus on furthering his television and film projects, as the 48-year-old is planning to release a documentary surrounding Diddy and the recent sexual assault allegations he's faced. The project will be crafted by 50's production company, G-Unit Film & Television, with proceeds being donated to victims of sexual abuse.
50's kept his foot on Diddy's neck during the latter part of 2023, resharing stories centering Diddy allegations on Instagram, and even accusing the Bad Boy Records founder of having involvement in 2Pac's 1996 murder.